YouTuber ImJayStation ended up in a spectacular mess. Last week, he and his girlfriend apparently collaborated to simulate his death; In a now deleted video posted on January 22, ImJayStation, aka Jason Ethier, claimed that his girlfriend had been hit by a drunk driver. He then posted videos on his channel, which has more than 5.4 million subscribers, in which he visited his alleged commemorative site and tried to contact his mind with a ouija board. (The latter was part of his “3 AM” series, which has already been criticized for capitalizing on the deaths of celebrities, including Mac Miller.) This week, however, turned around. Ethier deleted the old videos and released a new one on Monday, in which police appear to arrest him on allegations of assault on Marano. But the arrest also raises questions.

The video seems to start with Ethier staging a video with a very lively Marano. Shortly after, it boiled down to a video allegedly taken when the police came to arrest Ethier, who said he should contact a lawyer. In a statement, the Toronto police told the Daily Beast, “There is currently no Toronto Police Service warrant in the file of a Jason Ethier.” When the Daily Beast contacted them, Ottawa central police declined to comment, but noted the organization’s official account, which indicates that the uniforms worn by the police in the video were not their own.

In his latest video on the subject, released on Monday, Ethier said that after he and Marano met, he “felt the happiest I have ever felt in a long time.” He said they created the Dream Team YouTube channel together, and he also wanted to help him succeed on the platform. “We made about $ 50,000 on our Dream Team channel,” he said. “I was trying to help him; she was in a dead end before. ”

“I put everything at stake to succeed on YouTube,” said Ethier. “I can never go back to normal life, ever. I can’t find a job; I do not have a high school diploma; I dropped out of high school in the ninth grade. “

Ethier said that Marano had helped him make the videos of his death and his aftermath, but had started to receive phone calls from his parents, who did not like the videos because of the responses they received from subscribers to the channel. One night, he said, Marano left him while he slept – taking all of his belongings with her, but leaving the keys to his building. She deleted her texts and photos from her phone, he said, as well as their conversations and videos they recorded together. “I didn’t know she wanted me to delete these videos,” he said. “I don’t want Alexia to break up with me. She represents the world to me, man.”

After making a desperate attempt to seize Marano, Ethier said that the police had appeared at his door to arrest him for armed assault, charges which Marano was allegedly laying. “I have never hit a woman in my life,” said Ethier. “Even less assault with a gun?” It is serious! How can my girlfriend go do this to me? Seriously, why did I deserve this? Why did I deserve this? “

“It’s going to be super difficult for me to trust the girls after that, but I love all of my female fans,” said Ethier, closing the video. “And thank you to everyone close to me, even if I have no one in my life, except Ahmed (friend of Ethier). Congratulations to Ahmed. “

In a pinned comment posted on the video, Ethier wrote: “Guys, I fell in love with this girl, I tried to help her become famous on YouTube, she left me without notice and tried to ruin my life. “

Ethier and Marano did not immediately respond to requests for comment by email from The Daily Beast.

