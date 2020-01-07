YouTube will premiere a Coachella documentary with a length of 9-5 Google

Loading...

YouTube will premiere on March 31, 2020 on a long documentary about Coachella, one of the world’s largest music festivals.

The documentary entitled Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert makes its debut on the platform on March 31 and celebrates 20 years of the festival with pre-recorded live performances by past headliners and more (via Engadget).

Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert is a documentary of two decades in the making and opens for the first time the vault to present the performances and stories behind the scenes that have formed the music festival.

The film gives a rare glimpse of Coachella’s colorful beginnings, presents exclusive, never before seen images, interviews and contains important performances of some of the biggest names in music, including Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, BLACKPINK , LCD sound system, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Madonna, Moby, Beck, Radiohead and more.

As an original YouTube production, it is very likely that this documentary will premiere exclusively for YouTube Premium subscribers. Not only that, but there are extra benefits for Premium subscribers in the form of extra presale tickets for this year’s Coachella. Given that general sale passes are already sold out for the first weekend, this is a pretty tasty benefit.

YouTube will also remain the exclusive live stream platform for Coachella for the tenth year in a row. This means that you can record live video streams of your favorite artists on both weekends.

