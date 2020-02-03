YouTube will keep a closer eye on political videos

While the 2016 elections are seriously starting with Monday’s caucuses in Iowa, YouTube is cracking down on election-related disinformation in an effort to protect users. Google’s video exchange site has long had a policy of prohibiting misleading practices and engagement manipulation, but in a blog post on Monday, the company said the rules would also apply to a number of popular political conspiracy theories that make up the platform for much of the platform. past decade.

So-called “birther” videos that claim that “a candidate is not eligible to hold office based on false information about citizenship requirements to hold office in that country” will no longer be allowed, YouTube commented, a clear nod to the major role the platform played in promoting conspiracy theories about the citizenship status of former president Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. (Leading proponents included Donald Trump, who made headlines in 2012 with a YouTube video calling on Obama to release additional records to verify his citizenship.)

YouTube said it will also block videos that have been manipulated or promoted to mislead users, including content that has been “technically manipulated to make it seem like a government official is dead.” That rule would have removed videos that support conspiracy theories, such as one that took root last year, suggesting that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was secretly dead.

It is a sign that YouTube is doubling its relatively aggressive attitude towards political misinformation at a time when social media bedmates have been criticized for their hesitation in doing the same. When a misleading video from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began to make ends meet on social media in May last year, YouTube was the first major platform to remove it, while Facebook controversially chose to leave it.

The two sites also differ in their approach to lies by political figures. Facebook has said it will not remove advertisements from politicians, even if they contain untruths. YouTube does not allow politicians to be shameless in advertisements, although it occasionally allows a “political hyperbole,” as long as it does not significantly undermine confidence in democracy, the company noted in December. Both companies say they will prohibit content that spreads misinformation about the upcoming census or voting procedures.

YouTube took a page from Twitter – which completely banned political ads around October last year – when it announced in December that it would no longer allow campaigns to micro-target voters with political ads. Despite calls from critics, Facebook still has to do the same.

