YouTube will end its classic desktop interface in March

In recent years, YouTube has optimized its desktop interface with features such as dark mode and, more importantly, the influences of material design. Google announced today that it would switch off the classic YouTube desktop interface in March 2020.

The material revision of the YouTube web interface started in 2017, and in the meantime YouTube has continuously tested improvements to this design. For the entire period, however, users had the option of deactivating the “new” YouTube interface and continuing to use the classic user interface.

Starting in March, YouTube will override this classic desktop for anyone who still uses it. It looks like this older user interface won’t be available at all. It is therefore unclear whether workarounds are available for anyone who prefers the older style.

User interface users should now see a notification prompting them to “Switch to the new YouTube”. This message also indicates whether your current browser is compatible with the new YouTube.

Version 2020 and older versions lack many of the new features and design improvements we’ve introduced over the past three years, including the most common requests based on your feedback (see the latest update here). For this reason, the older version will be available in March and you can only access newer desktop versions to get the most out of YouTube.

If you’re using an older version, you’ll see a notification asking you to “Switch to the new YouTube”. You may also need to update your browser if it is not compatible with the new version. (We will inform you in the notification whether this is the case!)

It is not clear when exactly the classic YouTube user interface will be deactivated. However, if you’re still using the old version, it’s probably a good call to switch sooner rather than later.

