YouTube unveils strategy for combating misinformation before the 2020 elections

YouTube has updated its policy on political disinformation just in time for the 2020 Democratic primary elections.

On Monday, the day the Iowa election starts the US election season, the company announced it will block content that has been edited or treated with the intent to mislead YouTube users and “potentially entails a serious risk of serious damage “

YouTube gave an example of this type of prohibited content: a video that was distorted to make it look like an official had died. Yet the definition of what is in conflict with its policies is a bit (perhaps intentionally) vague.

Google, which owns YouTube, said it also prohibits the kind of conspiracy theories that have ravaged former President Barack Obama. In particular, the company says it “forbids” content that “false claims regarding technical admission requirements for current political candidates and current elected government officials are put into office, such as claims that a candidate is not eligible to hold office based on of false information about the status requirements of citizenship to hold office in that country. “

Another addition to YouTube’s political policy makes it clear that wrong information about votes or the census is not allowed on the platform. Even Facebook, which has been widely criticized for allowing politicians to lie, took a firm stand on false information that would suppress a citizen’s right to vote.

YouTube also indicated when it would end a channel. According to the policy, channels can be removed if they act as a different individual or channel, lie about their country of origin, hide connections with government actors or increase their views, likes, comments or other statistics through artificial means.

Along with the policy changes, YouTube shared how it will provide resources and support to campaigns and creators across the political spectrum. That includes advanced security tools to protect accounts against hackers.

YouTube also emphasized how it prominently lists “authoritative” news sources in search results. It started to do this in 2018 with breaking and trending news questions.

With more than 2 billion users per month, YouTube is quickly becoming one of the most popular places for people to get their news and political content. Now, while Democrats are preparing to adopt Donald Trump later this year, her misinformation policy will really be put to the test.

. (TagsToTranslate) youtube