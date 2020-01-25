YouTube TV requires installations of Progressive Web App

Progressive Web Apps have promising future rival native applications as the web becomes richer and more powerful. Google was fast and YouTube TV asked “every day” viewers to install the PWA.

Like other PWAs, tv.youtube.com adds a “plus” button to Chrome’s Omnibox. YouTube TV also displays the following prompt for some subscribers:

Do you use YouTube TV every day? Open it faster by installing the app for your computer

The blue ‘Install app’ button opens the system dialog or you can completely ignore the message.

The Progressive Web app from YouTube TV is fairly simple with the red icon of the service for your dock or desktop. The browser’s address bar and other user interface will disappear if the program you are viewing is listed above. There is a location indicator next to the overflow menu, because the service must verify which content to display.

That top bar is consistent with the web-only dark theme of YouTube TV and switches away from grim white when turned on. The PWA may need to be restarted, but preference is put forward.

The YouTube TV Progressive Web App joined YouTube Music last year, along with other Google services:

