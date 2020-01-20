YouTube’s TV from Google has, despite some hiccups, turned out to be one of the better streaming options for live TV. Now technicians for the platform are teasing official PlayStation 4 support for YouTube TV around the corner.

A verified YouTube TV engineer weighed a Reddit thread regarding support for Sony’s PlayStation 4 this past week. To date, there has never been an app to use the live TV service on the popular console, but it seems that it might not be too far away.

There is no timeline attached, but the engineer simply says that users “must hold on, it won’t be long.”

This is great news for PS4 owners, especially considering recent news. The reason that this Reddit message came to light in the first place is because Sony announced plans last year to stop its long-running PlayStation Vue live TV streaming service, mainly because the competition has become so good. As a result, Sony has informed customers and told them to try other options, with YouTube TV as the company’s main recommendation.

It’s not clear when YouTube TV will be on PS4, but I bet we’ll see a formal announcement sooner rather than later. PlayStation Vue will close on January 30.

