YouTube TV is launched on PlayStation 4 consoles in the US

For many PS4 owners, the news came that the PS Vue live TV streaming service from Sony stopped at the end of this month as a shock. Because no other live TV streaming services were available on the popular game console, this meant that subscribers had to purchase another streaming device to gain access to an alternative service. However, as we had hoped and expected, Sony has decided to open the PS4 to third parties: today YouTube is launching the PS4, making it the first non-Sony live TV service on the platform.

With this announcement, it is now only a matter of time before the PS4 (and PS4 Pro) become fully-fledged alternatives to devices such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV for those who want to break the cord in favor of live TV streaming subscriptions. So far, however, the monopoly has shifted from Sony to YouTube TV.

YouTube TV is perhaps very popular with PS Vue customers. For $ 50 a month for the most cost-effective selection of more than 70 channels, YouTube TV costs the same as the basic PS Vue package, but offers even more channels. The DVR function with unlimited capacity also feels like an upgrade.

The disadvantage is that YouTube TV does not offer many extra channels for those who really want to enjoy entertainment options. The top channel package from PS Vue included more than 90 channels and each package included the option to add popular services such as HBO, Cinemax and Epix for an additional monthly fee. YouTube TV also has a number of paid add-ons, but these channels are not included.

YouTube TV is also a bit more stingy when it comes to the number of accounts that you can link to a single subscription and how many of those accounts can stream at the same time. PS Vue offered 10 accounts and 5 simultaneous streams, while YouTube TV only offers six accounts and three streams at a time.

PS Vue users also enjoyed an unparalleled level of channel play control, with pause, forward and reverse skipping available on all live TV channels, something that no other live TV service has offered to date.

Despite these relatively minor shortcomings, we think YouTube TV is an excellent value for the money. And although it may not suit all PS Vue subscribers looking for an alternative, we suspect that it will not be long before other choices appear on the PS4 platform.

Recommendations from the editors