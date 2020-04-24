YouTube Teams Up by Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Other Celebrities for New Stay-at-Home Theme Content – GeekTyrant

Everyone is looking for new material to drink in the age of social distance. Well, YouTube has decided to create some new YouTube Originals with celebrities in an effort to “support, entertain and educate audiences worldwide.” The first project is Famous Representative, and celebrities will be Karlie Kloss, Ken Jeong, Bill Nye, Camila Mendes, Janelle Monáe, and Terry Crews partner with educators to help with these difficult times of distance learning. Kloss will be helping with coding, and Jeong will be teaching biology. The other topics are currently unknown.

In the meantime, Joseph Gordon-Levitt Everyday people will have creations on Create Together #WithMe. The creations will come from its HitRecord platform where people can come together to collaborate on projects as well as YouTube. Also, Stay Home With: YUNGBLUD they will be followed by the recording artist and his band as they adjust to their new world of creating music remotely. At the end, The Creator Games presented by MrBeast it will be a live event where the creator will host a new remote game show. MrBeast will challenge “the biggest stars on the platform to go remotely one by one in a world-class stay-at-home games battle where there can only be one winner.”

You can find details of more original content from YouTube below:

A crew of one of the most popular YouTube creators and stars calls on the United States to “let us in on how they are dealing with the lock-out experience in a celebration of live-solidarity.” The all-star group of creators and celebrities will share tips on how to keep entertaining, exciting and active in the four-hour event that will include unexpected performances and challenges “ending with an almighty stunt for the nation.”

“In this raw five-part series, internet personality and music artist Lele Pons shares with her that no one knows about … her lifelong struggle with Tourette’s syndrome and OCD,” YouTube said.

The monthly book club, BookTube, is planning a special “Read With Me” episode which will premiere on May 21st. “Now more than ever, people all over the world are turning to books to help them feel connected,” YouTube said. “Several celebrities, bookmakers, and authors in this special episode – Melinda Gates, John Grisham, James Patterson, Elizabeth Gilbert, Nicholas Sparks, Elaine Welteroth and many more among them – will share their current book recommendations.” In addition, the authors Dr. Vivek Murthy, former U.S. surgeon general Lori Gottlieb and Haemin Sunim in the June program of BookTube discussing anxiety, mental health and self-care advice during these uncertain times.

YouTube described the shows as “a social media mystery in an era of social expansion.” The scripted series of events, shot entirely via webcam and smartphone, follows a group of bored teenagers working together online to solve the mystery of one of their neighbors.

Three: THR