YouTube tackles trolls with profile cards, records with commentary history

YouTube, owned by Google, launches Profile Cards, a way for users to explore the reaction history and activities of others on existing channels.

Information about YouTubers including profile names, subscriptions, profile photos, subscriber counts and recent comments is already public, but profile cards will consolidate this existing data and make it visible in one place.

As reported by TechCrunch, system testing began in September 2019. Profile cards do not provide a full account of a user’s comment history, but rather a snapshot based on their activity on a specific channel visited, including their involvement and comments.

YouTube hopes the new feature “helps you explore comments, build connections with others, and contributes to a more hospitable YouTube in general.”

According to a YouTube employee, you can tap a commentator’s profile photo to retrieve his profile card, which displays his public information. “However, only responses are shown on the channel that you are viewing.”

A “View channel” link is located at the bottom of the profile card.

The function starts in the coming days with the implementation on the Android mobile operating system. Other devices will be included in the future.

The collective idea is interesting, as it can help smaller channels to raise their own profile because they can be recognized as some of the most active commentators on more popular channels for content creators.

It can also be used as a means to identify abusive users and trolls by keeping track of their response history. However, there is also a downside, because the data profile cards used to identify trolls can also be used by them when targeting certain subscribers.

We will have to wait and see how the general rollout proceeds and whether profile cards become a force for good and active involvement instead of abuse.

YouTube has asked users to provide feedback about the tool while they try it out.

In related news, YouTube has recently made changes to comply with US rules regarding minors’ data collection. The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) now applies to content creators – even though they do not have access to data collected from young viewers – and they can be severely punished unless they correctly mark their videos as “for children” or “not” for children.

