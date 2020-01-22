YouTube stars like David Dobrik and Colleen Ballinger beg fans not to hunt them down at home

Kris Herzog predicts that a YouTuber will be murdered in a year or two.

Herzog, the owner of Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, who protected stars like Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Tom Cruise, thinks that because YouTubers and social media stars are naked around the world and running around unprotected, there could be dire consequences.

“The one that always struck me was when a mourner (former YouTuber and NBC host) Lilly Singh called me at 2 or 3 in the morning,” said Herzog. “She says: ‘There is this guy and he harasses me and threatens me that he is going to rape me and murder me and he was just at my house, that we just rented this house, like yesterday and he already found. ‘”(Singh did not respond to requests for comment by press time.)

And it’s not just Singh. Several prominent YouTubers complain that fans find their home – and that makes them nervous.

YouTubers have been putting their homes online since they realized home visits would gain views. Last month, the megapopulars YouTubers JoJo Siwa (10.5 million subscribers) and Jeffree Star (17 million subscribers) offered their millions of fans a home visit, where they showed the outdoors and the inside their new expensive homes. Star’s house in Calabasas had an underground garage and home security, and Siwa’s house had his personalized Tesla with his plastered face everywhere parked in front of his house. Inside her house, there are models wearing Siwa’s iconic looks over the years.

But even if YouTubers virtually invite subscribers to their homes, that doesn’t mean they want the fans to be there physically. David Dobrik, head of the Vlog team, and a YouTuber with over 15 million subscribers, tweeted on December 27: “Hello guys, I love everyone who supports me and shows me their love. Really. BUT PLEASE STOP COMING TO MY FUCK HOUSE. “

He then posted stories on his Instagram of random fans showing up at his home. The fans looked out the window and bowed. And according to Dobrik, the fans said, “I’m sorry, we know David is annoyed by the people who show up at the door.”

YouTubers and sisters Rachel and Colleen Ballinger developed Dobrik’s tweet on Rachel’s podcast, All Things Internet.

“Don’t come to my house, where I’m supposed to feel safe, and I always felt like that and I had to move in the past because of it,” said Colleen on the podcast. “My last house, people were passing by my mail, people were knocking on the door, people were throwing things in my yard. People were shouting “Miranda” (the name of Colleen’s online alter ego) outside the front door. It made me so uncomfortable and made me feel so in danger. I would have anxiety attacks. I cried every time it happened because I felt so in danger. ”

Rachel Ballinger said by email that fans have shown up “countless times” in the house of her childhood, a house in which her parents still live and a place where Rachel has filmed several times. But she makes a concerted effort not to film outside of her own home.

“There are certainly times when I fear for my safety and that of my dogs,” wrote Rachel. “But I fear above all for my private life. I’m constantly worried that my address or phone number might be posted on the Internet because someone on Twitter or Instagram wants attention or likes. “

Still, if people still drive Brady Bunch home to Studio City – a 60-year-old show – then it’s not hard to imagine that kids will ask their parents to drive them to see Siwa’s house, especially when she makes an entire video dedicated to her. On top of that, Dobrik and Singh rewarded fans for “tracking down” in the past – Dobrik featured fans in a video after arriving home and Singh thanked his hotel stalkers on Tumblr.

Fans and stalkers don’t need a lot of information to find out where someone’s home is. Some addresses are displayed on Google and there are many guided tours in Hollywood that take customers to the biggest YouTubers in the world. Fans also did more sophisticated detective work and chronicled it.

Glenn Cummins, associate professor of journalism and creative media industries at Texas Tech, studies the type of parasocial relationship between fan and star.

“The personalities we see on the screen speak to us directly,” says Cummins. “Unlike a character we might see on a fictional TV show, we feel like we know them because we’ve seen them so much, but they don’t really speak to us directly. YouTube personalities speak to us.

“Because he is a real person, there is a chance to take this level of fanaticism to the next level and really find that person.”

Even when YouTubers and social media stars beg fans to stop showing up at home, Cummins thinks it’s a mixed signal.

“It’s a double-edged sword,” he says. “On the one hand, they say please stop doing this and on the other hand, they say please like me, please follow me, so that’s mixed signals for say the least. It’s hard to attract an audience and cultivate an audience at the same time, by asking that audience to respect these limits. “Hey, I want you to follow me, literally don’t follow me.” “

In an email, LAPD officer Drake Madison wrote that the police are not “tracking celebrity calls”, so he is not sure how many calls they receive about of fans showing up without being invited to a YouTube celebrity. Anyway, this seems to be a problem.

“I just had a very unpleasant conversation with one of the biggest female celebrities in the world,” said Herzog, owner of the Bodyguard Group. “She never listens to me and she went on YouTube and made a tour of every inch of her house with her children. ‘Awesome. Now all the kidnappers are taking fucking notes. “That’s what I told her. And she showed them every inch of her house. Her rooms, the children’s rooms, all the access points, the doors, the patio, the cameras all around the neighborhood surrounding, so everyone knows where she lives now. And I just cried over that. “

Herzog takes his job seriously. That’s why when someone like Jake Paul requests Herzog’s services, Herzog declines.

“If you seem to be the type of client who will not do what we say we do when we say we do it, and if you are unmanageable from a personal protection standpoint, we will not even try to protect you, “says Herzog.

The personal security of Vlog Squadder Dobrik has apparently become so bad that he is now looking for a home. And of course, it shows the whole process on Instagram.

.