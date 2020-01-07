YouTube star Emma Chamberlain reports on the February 2020 edition of Cosmopolitan

Loading...

2020 could be the year of the YouTubers.

Influencer Emma Chamberlain – an 18-year-old whose vlogging style has transformed into a lifestyle brand that has her own cold coffee packs, a partnership with Louis Vuitton, and a hosting cameo for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 “includes” – is now a Cosmopolitan Magazine Cover Star.

The teen covers the February issue of the magazine and explains how social media shaped her self-esteem and why she doesn’t want to be called an “influencer” despite more than 8.5 million YouTube subscribers.

Emma Chamberlain in the February 2020 edition of CosmopolitanEric Ray Davidson / Cosmopolitan

“I find the word” influencer “disgusting,” says Chamberlain in profile. “Let’s take an example: When someone calls me an influencer, they say it’s my job to influence, and I don’t think that’s the case.” I prefer to chat and be a friend. I don’t want to influence. “

Chamberlain called the pressure to look perfect in Los Angeles a “bloodbath” and also said that she refused to approve of weight loss teas or shakes like some of her contemporaries.

“Like, your grinding is your grinding and I won’t stand in the way of it. I just think that as a child I had problems eating when I grew up on social media. I literally struggled with it all my life,” said she.

“Almost every person I met had an eating disorder. I mean, I had … I don’t want to trigger anyone, but so many.” She also vowed never to use photo manipulation software to change her appearance.

“I’m not taking it too seriously,” said Emma about her career as a content creator. “It’s like, I have a life. I’m not going to waste all my time, you know,” Take me seriously as a YouTuber! “I don’t care, you know what I mean?”

It is even nonchalant in terms of audience numbers. “Watch my videos – if you hate it, watch the news or something, I don’t know. I wish you a lot of fun, but I don’t care.”

Emma Chamberlain is one of the most popular YouTube characters. Eric Ray Davidson / Cosmopolitan