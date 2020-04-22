YouTube on Galaxy Z Flip now takes advantage of ‘Flex Mode’

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip launched previously this year as Samsung’s most polished foldable to day, but it nonetheless needed additional application help to make some of its options practical. Now, YouTube is releasing an update to its Android app to choose benefit of the Galaxy Z Flip’s “Flex Manner.”

Applying a specific hinge, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip can end its fold about midway by means of and leave the major part of the display screen up although the base of the telephone rests on a surface.

For YouTube, Flex Manner is employed on the Galaxy Z Flip to put the video on the best portion of the screen with the feedback and other UI factors on the base. When you fold the phone to the ideal angle, YouTube splits the UI at the hinge to greater use the house.

With Galaxy Z Flip’s one of a kind folding program, you can set your Galaxy Z Flip on the desk and enjoy your favourite YouTube channel fingers-free of charge. And now, this hands-totally free knowledge is taken up to the upcoming stage with Flex method compatibility. When you get pleasure from YouTube with your Galaxy Z Flip fingers-totally free, the show evenly splits into two 4-inch screens. While viewing a video on the top 50 % of the screen, you can use the base 50 % to research for other videos, read through descriptions and produce comments with no interruptions.

The Flex Mode update for YouTube is rolling out on Google Engage in beginning now.

