YouTube music to get Play Music library uploads – 9to5Google

According to two sources familiar with the matter, Google has internally released a beta version of YouTube Music that provides support for the music library / cloud locker features that you may be familiar with from Google Play Music. According to one source, efforts to move Google Play Music users to YouTube Music are imminent …

For a brief history lesson in February 2017, Google merged the YouTube and Play Music teams to deliver “the best possible product”. In the same year, Lyor Cohen, director of YouTube Music, said the long-term plan was: “YouTube Red and Google Play Music (combine) and (have) an offer.” A Bloomberg report then states that YouTube is the surviving brand with the internal code name “Remix”.

9to5Google and Droid-life then reported in 2018 that Google was actually in an early stage of planning to close Google Play Music, which Google confirmed directly to The Verge a month later. At that point, Google was reportedly targeting a transition timeline for 2019, and all the key features of Google Play Music would be available in this case.

Google’s current goal is to switch GPM subscribers to YouTube Music sometime in 2019. However, it seems that the company is in no hurry to make this switch, so the goal may be slowing down. Until then, according to Roman, all the important cornerstones of Play Music have been added to YouTube Music.

While there have been many signs of a movement in this direction and significant progress in the development of YouTube Music (also recently), there has not yet been a mass migration of users from Google Play Music to YouTube Music and the service is still out of feature -Parity. One of the last big pieces of the puzzle before such a transition can take place is uploading music libraries.

The YouTube Music app for Android has recently demonstrated that Google prepares the app to display users’ uploaded music libraries. Today we can confirm that YouTube Music’s cross-platform internal betas support this feature.

Upload function for the library of Google Play Music

With Google Play Music (then known as Google Music), you started uploading your personal music library to the Google Cloud in 2011 and then transferring songs to your phone. The service later got the opportunity to buy songs from the catalogs of major record labels, and didn’t become a full premium streaming offering until 2013.

When rumors surfaced that Google was planning to switch users from Google Play Music to YouTube Music, many feared that this function would hit the chopping block. In connection with this, Amazon Prime Music declined this functionality in its service a few years ago, so many – including myself – were concerned that Google might follow suit. Fortunately, YouTube’s music director T. Jay Fowler has pointed out that the user’s “Collection, Playlists, and Settings” have been preserved and The Verge has received confirmation that this feature will actually find its way to YouTube Music.

Your collection, playlists, and settings are preserved for a smooth landing when you migrate to YouTube music.

– t. jay fowler (@ tjayfowler) May 17, 2018

Now it seems like it will happen soon, as our sources say that feature parity is finally almost there. That said, if Google is to implement its own plans, Google Play Music users should soon receive an invitation to port through their libraries.

Google Play Music transition timeline?

While we can’t say exactly when this will happen – and schedules are some of the most volatile and unreliable things to report about Silicon Valley software for large corporations – we get signals that the transition is planned to begin You sooner rather than later. According to a source, Google Play Music users could be invited to port their libraries over the next few months, with Google Play Music fully closing in the second half of 2020.

Are you ready to transition to YouTube Music? Let us know in the comments …

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3fp2WgFQwE (/ embed)