YouTube Music / Premium has 20 million subs and 2 million YouTube TV

During the Alphabet 2019 fourth quarter earnings call, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai provided information on the number of paid subscribers to YouTube Music and Premium. There were also official YouTube TV cable cutting numbers.

Last May, Bloomberg reported 15 million subscribers a year after YouTube Music launched. Both YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium now have 20 million subscribers.

YouTube Music Premium costs $ 9.99 for ad-free playback, background streaming, and offline downloads. For an additional $ 2, YouTube Premium offers these benefits for all video content across the service. By comparison, Apple Music had 60 million subscribers in mid-2019, while Amazon Music just announced 55 million members and Spotify leads 113 million.

In March last year, YouTube TV is said to have 1 million subscribers. Almost a year later, this figure has doubled to 2 million. This is due to the fact that PlayStation Vue was shut down last month. Google previously found that sporting events lead to an increase in subscriptions. With a monthly price of $ 49.99, it covers over 70 channels, from broadcast to cable. Apps are available on most screens today.

Pichai also reported a $ 3 billion return on sales for these subscriptions in the fourth quarter, but higher content acquisition costs. In addition to the number of YouTube Premium subscribers, Google reported YouTube ad revenue for 2019 of $ 15.15 billion for the first time – after $ 11.16 billion in 2018.

More about YouTube:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZULH5PXj4uA [/ embed]