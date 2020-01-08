YouTube Music 3.47 lays the foundation for the uploaded library

Loading...

Google’s primary streaming service in 2019 introduced personalized mixes, smart downloads, and other tweaks. The cloud locker that everyone is waiting for has not arrived, but YouTube Music 3.47 suggests today that the interface is being prepared on Android.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” message, we have decompiled the latest version of an app that Google has uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (in the case of Android apps called APKs), we can see different lines of code about possible future functions within that hint. Please note that Google may or may not send these features and that our interpretation of what they are may be incomplete. However, we will try to enable those who are closer to completion to show you what they will look like in the event that they ship. With that in mind, read on.

Version 3.47 adds “introducer” series that lay the foundation for an individual partition in your account. The first is to stream content that you can already save for quick access by liking a song or subscribing to an artist. That text appears on first use as soon as the functionality is available.

In addition to those subscriptions, there is a ‘library’, which appears to be Google that is called numbers that you manually upload to a cloud locker. (The third tab in the bottom bar is currently also called “Library.”) This probably also contains Play Music content.

Artists at a glance

Primary artists on albums and songs your library will appear here. Artists you subscribe to are listed under subscriptions.

All your songs in one place

Songs from your albums now appears here together with your added & liked songs – shake them all!

In the meantime, a “Manage Library” appears in the main settings list.

Library management

A possible implementation may be that the Songs, Artists, Albums and Playlists pages have a third tab – in addition to the existing “YT Music” and “Device Files” – for your cloud content.

How to update?

YouTube Music 3.47 is now being rolled out via the Play Store. Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight benefits from.

