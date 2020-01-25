YouTube moderators must sign a documentary warning for occupational PTSD

With a rush of reports about online content moderators who are facing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to their work, a company has found a solution … to possible legal problems, namely: getting employees to sign a document where PTSD is recognized as a risk of the job.

According to a new report from The Verge, Accenture, a YouTube moderator for content moderation services, requires its employees to sign such a document. This new requirement began just a few days after The Verge released a report on PTSD at its Austin, Texas facility.

“I understand that the content I am reviewing may be disruptive,” the document said. “It is possible that reviewing such content can affect my mental health and even lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).”

Accenture offers its employees services that need help, such as: B. a “wellness coach”. However, if they leave the company due to work-related PTSD, they lose access to these services. As The Verge also emphasizes, Accenture is under no obligation to provide assistance to those who experience PTSD in the performance of their duties. Experts point out that asking workers to inform their company about mental health problems can be “considered an illegal request” that violates labor law.

They also believe that the purpose of this new document is to protect Accenture from an onslaught of class action lawsuits from current and former employees.

To monitor and remove violent and disruptive videos, content platforms like YouTube outsource work to companies like Accenture, which assign employees to moderate the uploaded videos. Many content moderators have described the work as mentally demanding.

Content moderators who spoke to The Verge about the PTSD document said they would be warned of termination if they did not comply and signed.

It is currently not clear whether the PTSD confirmation document is mandatory for Accenture employees who also perform the moderation task for other social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

UPDATE: January 24, 2020, 2:35 p.m. European Summer Time According to a Financial Times report, Accenture has sent similar PTSD documents to employees in the EU who have been commissioned to provide content moderation for Facebook. The Verge’s Casey Newton also confirmed that Accenture Texas employees, who also work for Facebook, have also received the documents.