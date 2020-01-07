YouTube is rolling out changes for compliance with COPPA, expecting 'significant impact' for makers

Loading...

YouTube has announced major changes in how content creators should target marketing and videos that target children, even though they don’t have access to collected data.

On Monday, YouTube, owned by Google, said changes to YouTube Studio, the platform used to manage and publish content, are now being rolled out globally, including the provision that videos should be assigned as “for children” or “not for children’.

Data generated by anyone watching a video that was created as made for children is treated as originating from a child, regardless of the actual age of the visitor.

The announcement comes after the news of a settlement between Google, YouTube, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Attorney General of New York.

In September, Google and YouTube agreed to pay $ 170 million to settle claims that the content platform had illegally collected sensitive information from minors, a violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

COPPA imposes strict guidelines on websites, apps and online services that are aimed at people under the age of 13. Both notification and parental consent must be obtained before identifying information can be collected according to the rules.

This information may include, but is not limited to, names, addresses, and persistent identification information such as IP addresses or cookies.

The FTC and the Attorney General of New York stated in the court case that YouTube is aware of the fact that many channels on its platform are aimed at children, and yet they do not comply with COPPA.

To determine which videos on YouTube are likely to be “intended for children,” based on the definition of the FTC, YouTube has developed a machine learning-based algorithm that detects content, including themes such as characters, toys, and games.

YouTube wants content creators to set the names, but reserves the right to “ignore a creator’s designation if abuse or errors are detected”.

However, the big change can amount to revenue generation, because any video intended for a young audience will be severely restricted.

“YouTube now treats personal information from anyone viewing children’s content on the platform as if it was from a child, regardless of the age of the user,” the company says. “This means that with videos made for children, we limit the collection and use of data and therefore we have to restrict or disable some product features. For example, we no longer provide personalized ads on this content or support features such as comments, live chat, notification bell stories, save to playlist and others. ”

Parents are still recommended to use YouTube Kids, which is now being promoted in videos marked as for minors. In the meantime, however, content makers can suddenly feel the sting.

It’s not just the potential revenue reduction that videos with a child label can have – content creators also need to worry about how FTC views channel owners and their personal liability.

“COPPA applies in the same way as if the channel owner had his own website or app,” says the FTC. “If a channel owner uploads content to a platform such as YouTube, the channel may meet the definition of a” website or online service “covered by COPPA depending on the nature of the content and the information collected.”

In other words, channel owners may not personally collect or view information that is protected by COPPA, but they must comply.

“Many video makers around the world have created high-quality children’s content for their audiences and these changes will have a significant impact,” YouTube added. “We are committed to helping creators navigate this new landscape and support our ecosystem of family content. We will share more in the coming months.”

