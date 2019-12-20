YouTube for Android adds TV remote control to cast menu

Loading...

YouTube is one of the most popular content sources in the world and it is constantly testing new features in its app to make the experience better and more convenient. Now it seems that the YouTube app on Android is expanding its cast menu with a TV remote control and more.

In what looks like a server-side rollout based on 14.50.53, YouTube adds a remote shortcut to the TV. This remote control on TV has been displayed in the YouTube app for a while, but this is the easiest way to access it.

Spotted by SmartDroid, this server-side roll-out brings a shortcut to the YouTube TV remote in the cast menu of the app itself. When casting to a TV, the app opens a redesigned cast menu with shortcuts for voice commands and the remote control. As soon as a user taps the remote icon, an interface appears with a virtual D-pad, a back button and also a voice control button.

It is unclear how widely this feature will be rolled out or whether it will be available to all users. Leave a comment below and let us know if you have it!

