YouTube decides that it's easier to treat all viewers of child content than children

Congratulations, you’re a kid again! Or at least you are one of the YouTube users if you happen to see a video labeled “For Children”.

YouTube announced this change in a corporate blog today as the platform continues to try to thread a particularly tricky needle. YouTube (and the authors who use it) want to distribute content as much as possible while making as much money as possible. However, federal law restricts what data companies are allowed to collect and use from the children they watch part of this content.

The changes result from a $ 170 million comparison with YouTube that the Federal Trade Commission closed last September for alleged violations of the Internet Children’s Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

COPPA regulates the collection and use of personal data of children under the age of 13. Websites, apps, and other digital platforms that knowingly collect information from children must publish a privacy policy and get parental consent. This is intended to give parents the ability to prevent their children’s information from being shared with third parties, to enable parents to review their children’s data, and to configure websites, apps and platforms to follow solid guidelines for storing and storing data.

At this point, YouTube reportedly did not differentiate between potentially underage visitors who explicitly visit child-friendly content and visitors aged 13 and over. Instead, the online video giant sucked up all the data equally. According to the FTC complaint, Google said internally that it had no “child” content and did not have to worry about COPPA. At the same time, companies such as Mattel and Hasbro said that “YouTube was voted unanimously as” The favorite website for children between 2 and 12 “and” 93 percent of tweens visit YouTube to watch videos. “

The settlement was not just a fine; It also included an agreement that YouTube would do better in the future. Since last fall, the company has made a number of changes that theoretically help make children’s data more careful.

All content creators who upload videos for their video channels to YouTube Studio must now indicate whether the content was created for children. When a video is labeled “For Children,” data captured by any viewer of that content is treated as being from a child under the age of 13.

YouTube also conducts its own algorithmic content determination for videos for which no label “For children” / “Not for children” was specified, using factors identified by the FTC. “The authors know their content best and should determine the name themselves,” said the company. Machine learning is used to identify, among other things, content that contains children’s characters or themes, toys or games.

Content creators can “update a label made by our systems if they think it is wrong,” YouTube said. “We will only overwrite a creator’s name if abuse or error is identified.”

YouTube content creators who rely on the platform for a living have been raising concerns about the new audience for several weeks. Videos, which are marked as “subordinate”, comments, notifications and personalized ads are deactivated, the YouTube manager Susan Wojcicki confirmed last year. In turn, disabling these types of video interactions can result in YouTube’s recommendation system believing that a video is simply not interactive and less recommending it to potential viewers.

Individual video artists themselves now face fines of up to $ 42,350 if they do not explicitly label their videos as children, the FTC said in November. This raises concerns among developers who view their content as family-friendly but not necessarily child-friendly.