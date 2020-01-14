Last year, Google made the YouTube start tab more manageable by adding a carousel with personalized topics. YouTube for iOS adds filters to the Subscriptions feed today to better sort your videos.

This is a big boost for people who mainly use the Subscriptions tab to find videos to watch. Among stories from registered makers, there is a new carousel with six topics and an institution shortcut. Everything is in reverse chronological order.

All of them displays all videos of channels to which you have subscribed (such as today) from the last to the oldest. This remains your default setting.

displays all videos of channels to which you have subscribed (such as today) from the last to the oldest. This remains your default setting. Today shows you videos that have been published in the last 24 hours.

shows you videos that have been published in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned only displays videos that you have watched before but have not yet completed.

only displays videos that you have watched before but have not yet completed. unseen only shows videos that you have not yet viewed.

only shows videos that you have not yet viewed. Life only shows live stream videos and YouTube Premieres.

only shows live stream videos and YouTube Premieres. messages show your community posts from channels to which you are subscribed – you will not see any videos in this view.

While testing, YouTube discovered that these subscription filters “encouraged more subscribers to come to their subsfeed every day to look for new updates.” It is optional and the app is set to “Everything” by default.

This feature is currently being introduced in the YouTube app for iOS and is being introduced “in the future” on Android.

More about YouTube:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAZIf6nIYts (/ embed)