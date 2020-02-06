Youth Opportunities Unlimited fundraising attracts 1,100 to support youth services

Steve Cordes, executive director of Youth Opportunities Unlimited, speaks at RBC Place London on Thursday during the annual Breakfast for YOU event. (JONATHAN JUHA / The London Free Press)

It was a full house on RBC Place London on Thursday morning for the 14th annual Breakfast for YOU event. The fundraiser supports programs of Youth Opportunities Unlimited, an organization that helps young people at risk in the city. Our Jonathan Juha was there:

ABOUT THE EVENT

The Breakfast for YOU is the organization’s most important effort to raise money. It attracted a total of 1,100 people to the former London Convention Center, including local politicians and other community and business leaders. Although an official figure still had to be added, the organizers estimate the event this year to be around $ 200,000.

CAUSE

YOU offers various services to young people between 15 and 29 in London. These include mental health care and addiction care, as well as support programs for employment and education. The organization is also at the center of various infrastructure projects to create more than 100 transitional and long-term homes, exclusively for young people in the community. “Looking at that scale can fundamentally hurt the situation of homelessness we see for young people in this community,” said Steve Cordes, the executive director of YOU.

THE MAIN PROJECT

Money raised during Thursday’s event will help YOU with the Joan’s Place project. As part of the $ 8.2 million initiative, YOU is transforming three downtown buildings at 329, 331 and 333 Richmond St. The buildings include a hub where young people can access different services in one place, as well as 35 affordable youth housing units and young people mothers and families. “There is a gaping hole in our community for young families for affordable housing,” Cordes said.

THE MAIN LOUDSPEAKER

This year’s guest speaker was 24-year-old Brayden Spencer. He shared his experiences with alcohol and drug addiction and gave YOU the honor of giving him “a new chance in life.” Spencer now has his own company, Bare Metal Skate Co., which sells clothing and skateboard. Part of the proceeds from his business goes to support services for young people. “I know what the worst scenario could have been for me. I could be dead like half my friends. . . I am really lucky to have had a family that cared so much about me and a community around me with resources to gain access. “

