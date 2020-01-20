Youth education technology for seniors promotes intergenerational relationships: NPR

Kendra Gonzales coaches Linda Haverty as she adds a friend’s photo to her contact list on her phone.

The United States now has 46 million people ages 65 and older. According to a study by the Pew Research Center, this is a record number.

More and more of these seniors are turning to technology, but most also say they need help using new electronic devices like smartphones. Falling back on technology puts older people at risk of social isolation, making them vulnerable to poor health and early death. It’s expensive too. AARP study found that Medicare’s additional annual isolation expenses are close to $ 7 billion.

A startup company in Albuquerque has set itself the task of bringing tech-savvy young people together with seniors. Young people train them with smartphones, computers and tablets.

Founder Trish Lopez introduced the idea at a start-up weekend for women entrepreneurs in 2015 after finding that her mother needed help.

“She would lose a password, she would lose a document, and then she knew some simple commands like Control Z that could undo everything she had just done,” said Lopez. “And so she would start all over again.”

As a young mother herself and busy with work, Lopez said she wanted to be able to send someone to help her mother.

“But I also wish I had the patience to help her as I wanted,” she said.

Patience and listening are some of the basic skills that young people learn as teenagers, and the program has served more than 3,000 seniors in New Mexico. A non-profit association was founded in 2018 and grants from Comcast and Facebook were made for those who cannot afford to pay for it. The mission, Lopez said, is to empower seniors.

“I think that’s why we were so successful,” she said. “The cross-generational learning experience is really remarkable, so I always say that the primary service we offer is not technical support. It’s a human connection.”

Lopez has seen many teenagers thrive on these connections. She also saw how many seniors collapsed when a teenager helped them understand technologies that seemed incomprehensible to them.

For Camilla Dorcey, 76, that was definitely true. She recently spoke to a friend at her home in northeast Albuquerque about a new car that she got that day. Not too long ago, this routine task wasn’t over for her, said Dorcey, who used to struggle with her smartphone.

“People would call me and I didn’t know how to respond,” said Dorcey. “I would cry and be frustrated and feel completely useless and old.”

The Pew study found that 4 out of 10 seniors own smartphones, but often lack confidence in learning and using them. Dorcey is a retired teacher from Lesotho, Africa who lived around the world before moving to Albuquerque with her second husband. When he died suddenly, she was alone and isolated, too ashamed to admit that she didn’t know how to answer her new phone. She tried to get help in stores, but the staff were amazed at why she was confused.

“They said” Oh, a child “- I hate this sentence -” a child could do that, “said Dorcey.” But they never gave me a child. ‘

Instead, Dorcey found a teenager who helped her download WhatsApp. Now she talks regularly and free of charge with family and friends in Africa and Europe. On the last day of 2019, she enthusiastically greeted friends in England via the app and wished them a happy new year.

“Oh, it’s incredible,” said Dorcey. “I can see them. I can talk to them. It was really great. I feel free again.”

Tess Reynolds, 17, is the teenager who helped Dorcey. Reynolds said she could refer to seniors who may need more time to learn because she has a learning disability and people are pushing her to finish schoolwork faster.

“So I know what it feels like to be rushed,” said Reynolds. “I want to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

The experience of working for young people has also convinced Reynolds that she would like to become a senior housekeeper.

“And that is such a big help in really becoming what you want to be,” she said.

At a youth event in December in a senior center, about 40 minutes south of Albuquerque, 21-year-old Kendra Gonzales helped Linda Haverty add a photo of a friend to her contact list.

“I went over from a folding roof. It was like driving from a tank to a Ferrari,” said 81-year-old Haverty. ‘

Haverty’s family is scattered across the Midwest and she said it was important to be up to date with the latest technology to keep in touch with them.

“I went through Facebook yesterday and found that I had a great-grandson who was born on my birthday … and I didn’t know anything about it,” she said.

Gonzales has been with Teeniors for four years. It helped her find jobs and choose a career in public service. She is pursuing a degree in criminal justice and learned skills such as public speaking and coaching through teenagers.

“[I learned] things that I think the school system didn’t help me with,” said Gonzales. “That helped me alot.”

Trish Lopez never knew how young people would affect the young people she employed. It not only teaches them technical skills, but also social skills that employers need, such as emotional intelligence, problem solving and communication. Your feedback surprised her.

“Some of them believe that it has helped them overcome their depression, fears and difficulties in their personal relationships,” she said. “Working as a teenager alone has a huge impact on your life for the small number of hours you spend each month.”

Yannick Hutchinson, 24, has just completed his architecture degree and said that being part of teenagers will help him communicate better with clients. It also helped if he was struggling with depression.

“It was definitely something that pulled me out of this dark, dark area,” he said. “It was nice, it was a breath of fresh air.”

Lopez had been thinking about throwing him out of the coaching pool after being late several times, and that was when Hutchinson started his fights.

“We definitely made it and I definitely feel more of an advantage for this organization,” he said. “I have to understand that people count and I have to be responsible for it.”

According to Donna Butts, executive director of Generations United in Washington, there are variations of the teen model across the country. The intergenerational programs offer alternatives to our tendency to separate people by age.

“We are really much stronger when we are together and appreciate the wisdom of older adults and the energy and new experiences of young people,” she said.

Butts adds that the older generation of America is disproportionately white compared to the younger population and that there are real risks for such segregation.

“And that can be very, very harmful if we have generations who don’t look like each other, who don’t know each other and don’t understand why they have to invest in each other,” she said.

She said that intergenerational programs can overcome these barriers. For Camilla Dorcey that was certainly true.

“I think teenagers may not see old people as ready to be buried,” she said. “For me, it makes me think teenagers shouldn’t all be in prison. We’re starting to see a connection between people of different ages.”