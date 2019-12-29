Youth charged after clash at Midtown Plaza on Saturday: Saskatoon Police – Saskatoon

Loading...

The Saskatoon Police Service was called to Midtown Plaza on Saturday afternoon after an unknown substance was blown up in a clash.

According to police, a 13-year-old girl was arrested at 5:24 p.m. and charged with several crimes.

Police learned that the girl and three other male suspects had argued with an unknown man. During the following attack, a suspect bear spray shot the unknown.

All four fled the scene before the police arrived.

The Saskatoon fire department and Medavie paramedics were also called to the mall to help decontaminate the area and resolve medical issues.

There were no injuries.

Everyone involved knew each other.

The girl was charged with a weapon attack, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, administration of a harmful substance, and two attacks.

She is said to appear before a peace judge.

The police continue to investigate the involvement of the other parties.

