Your vehicle is already broken. Have fun breaking

I bought my first new car in 2008 after several years of proud shit. I came from a $ 500 Honda CRX that lacked most of its interior and a bumper, alluding to an unknown past that was probably related to Grand Theft Auto. Not the video game.

The CRX replacement was a brand new blue Mini Cooper that was so shiny and perfect that it felt like the only beautiful thing I had ever owned. No crumbs on the seats, no dust in the cracks, no painted fenders that were held in place with rubber ropes. The Mini felt incredibly new. Incredibly beautiful and unreachably clean.

For a week.

When I drove south on the Interstate, I had relatively little traffic at midnight on a Tuesday when I noticed an object in front of me. I carefully changed lanes to avoid the object. At the same time, an old, raised SUV decided that it would be strange to drive in two lanes to get the object into the air and onto my lane.

It was a garden chair.

Enter super slow motion. My car was flawless in the following 0.8 seconds. The radio played Bowie quietly, and the seat heaters were quiet, gently warming my immaculately clean synthetic leather seats. The windshield was so clean and clear that it looked like there was nothing between me and the lawn chair that came up to me at 65 mph. In this peaceful moment I just wanted to drive my CRX.

The following months were full of less serious but still disappointing events: knocking on the door, spilled drinks and dents on the roof. What are dents on the damn roof?

After a few years, the Mini was anything but incredibly beautiful. It was just a normal car. I sold it for a loss of $ 10,000 and replaced it with a remaining Dodge Viper.

The car was the best. And the worst. Highly recommended, but that’s another story.

I enjoyed the beauty of the Mini, but not so much as to be upset by the repeated humiliation and descent into mediocrity. At first it seemed like I wanted to go back to the fucking boxes. But after weaving in and out different vehicle qualities, I realized that I wanted beautiful cars, I just didn’t want to worry about when they were damaged.

There is a story often told about a Buddhist monk who had a favorite tea cup. He enjoyed it and used it every day. “But for me,” he said, “it’s already broken. If my elbow pushes it off the shelf and it falls to the floor and breaks, I say,” Of course. “If I understand that the glass is already broken, everyone is So precious for a moment.

We live in a universe of entropy where the cost of existence is deteriorating and the price of exercise is the occasional lawn chair on the 405. I am glad that there are people who park their cars in plastic bladders and rarely drive them because I like to go to museums and see what a Cadillac looked like 100 years ago. But I often own enough to be in a museum, and there’s a terribly high chance that any vehicle I ever own will be crushed and melted down into a cube. I put a ridiculous amount of work into my Honda S600, but one day, probably in my life, it won’t exist. It is a reality that I would have resisted a few years ago, but one that I am enjoying now.

I change my oil, wash and vacuum my car, check and replace parts according to the maintenance schedule, I take care of my vehicles so that they last for a while. I came across a tree a few weeks ago. It didn’t ruin my weekend. It didn’t even ruin my minute. I ordered a funny sticker for it, shrugged and continued my off-road adventure.

The absolute best scenario is that every part of my vehicle is scratched, dented, and worn out until they all fail at 250,000 miles at the same time. A leisurely stroll from 15 to 20 years in the direction of destruction sounds more enjoyable than fruitless worries and inevitable disappointments. Your car is already broken. Have fun breaking.

