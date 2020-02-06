Your top 20 priorities: The results of the survey on municipal spending show that climate change is in the fourth lowest position

Only one in four residents believe that the Wakefield Council’s plan to cut CO2 emissions should be a priority spending area, as a survey showed.

The Council agreed last year become a climate-neutral organization by 2030 and his new leader, Denise Jeffery, has made the green agenda their main topic,

The Council declared a climate emergency last year.

However, after consulting the residents about the use of taxpayers’ money by the local council, the topic took 17th place in a league with 20 spending areas.

Only 25 percent declared it one of their main priorities, among other things to attract more visitors to Wakefield and to support the business.

The results of the consultation, which received almost 2,000 responses, were used to help the Council draw up its new budget for the 2020/21 financial year.

Despite the poll and Criticism of his climate-neutral promise by the conservative opposition leader last weekThe Council stands by politics.

Before Christmas, the local council launched a survey about which spending areas should be prioritized.

And 18 million pounds were put into the till proposed budgetthat was revealed on Tuesday.

Vice Chairman and Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Coun Jack Hemingway, said: “Under our leadership, we are determined that the Wakefield Council will do its bit to protect the environment for generations to come. What we will do now and in the years to come a fundamental influence on our future.

“The Council has to work differently and we have to be ready to make bold decisions.

“This investment will help support some of the early but significant changes we need to make and ensure that we can continue and improve work on our parks and green areas, thereby improving the district’s air quality and environment. “

Fight crimeRepairing potholes and keeping streets clean were the three main priorities for the survey’s residents.

This was followed by social care for adults, investments in green areas and protection of children.

Denise Jeffery, who participated in the consultation, thanked them and added: “We have listened and what is most important to the residents is on our agenda.

“The revenue and capital budget will be used to invest some of the largest sums in areas that people think are important.

“That includes keeping the streets and neighborhoods of the district clean, taking care of adults and children, and taking care of our streets.

“We also suggest investing around £ 700,000 in enforcement to strengthen our ability to address anti-social behavior and other issues, knowing that this is important to many people.”

Your priorities revealed: The results of the consultation

1] Working with partners to fight crime and anti-social behavior – 76%

2] Maintain good quality roads, reduce congestion and do it

easier to get around – 72%

3] keep our streets and neighborhoods clean – 69%

4] Support older and vulnerable residents so that they are safe and

can live independently for as long as possible – 69%

5] Invest in parks and green spaces, keep them clean and

well cared for – 62%

6] Protect children – 59%

7] Invest in our city and city centers – 49%

8] Work with schools and families to help children

successful life – 45%

9] Support people with disabilities – 45%

10] Supporting local people for jobs, apprenticeships and training – 45%

11] Help protect the environment, including air quality and the environment

physical environment – 44%

12] Work with partners to prevent and fight homelessness – 41%

13] Supporting companies that want to start and grow

the district – 37%

14] Make sure everyone has access to high quality housing – 36%

15] Make the most of our cultural and historical assets to attract them

more visitors and promote our local economy – 33%

16] Offer free family events and festivals in the city

Centers to get people on the main street – 27%

17] Become a climate neutral organization and contribute to the reduction

our environmental impact – 25%

18] Provide advice to people in financial difficulties, help them improve

their income and out of poverty – 24%

19] Encourage people to live healthier lives – 20%

20] Help people live more active lives – 19%

Local Democracy Reporting Service