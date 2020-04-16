[Photo via Unsplash]

The short video platform TikTok makes big changes. The company announced today that it will automatically disable the instant messaging feature for users under the age of 16. The move is in response to an FTC complaint that the company had illegally obtained personal information from minors and children. It will take effect on April 30.

TikTok also implements a Family Pairing feature that allows parents to link to their children’s accounts. They have the option to activate a ‘limited mode’ setting to block content they may find questionable. Family Pairing also allows parents to control and restrict DMs to their children over the age of 16. It also allows parents to limit the daily time on TikTok.

In a blog post on the company site, Jeff Collins, director of Trust and Safety for TikTok, discussed the changes. “Today, we are promoting our commitment to build for the safety of our users by introducing Family Pairing, which allows parents and teens to customize their safety settings based on individual needs. It is part of our ongoing work to provide parents with better opportunities to guide their teen’s online experience while giving them time to educate them about online safety and digital citizenship.

“We already have a lot of messaging policies and controls in place for user safety. Only approved followers can message each other. We do not allow images or videos to be sent in messages. From April 30, we will take that protection a step further to younger members of our community. We automatically disable private messages for registered accounts under the age of 16. “

As of today, users affected by the policy change will receive in-app notifications.