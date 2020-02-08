Your season 3 I Netflix release date, plot, cast, trailer

Get completely obsessed with You again, the surprising break-out hit based on the novels of Caroline Kepnes. With a second season that Netflix has just dropped, this is all you need to know about season three …

When is You Season 3 on Netflix?

You have been officially extended for a third season, consisting of ten episodes that will appear on Netflix in 2021.

Breaking: you are coming back for a third season. Like in the show. I have called you. Not you*. You know?

What happens to you in season 3?

You follow Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), who develops dangerous obsessions with young women – in the first season, aspiring writer Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and in the second, aspiring chef Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti)

** WARNING: contains spoilers for season two **

Your season two had a pretty surprising end – while Caroline Kepnes’ second novel Hidden Bodies reveals that Joe’s girlfriend Love has a dark side, the TV series made her kill both Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) and Candace (Ambyr Childers).

Season three looks to bring the murderous couple to the fore with this revelation – as well as a certain shock pregnancy. The show seems to indicate that Joe and Love will try to become a happy family unit, although we know for sure that murder will eventually stand in the way …

Lead actor Badgley slipped that a third season was likely during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

While discussing Love’s shocking actions during the final of season two, Badgley said, “She doesn’t seem to be the same of … you know, I dare say, in the third season – oh god!”

When he pressed on during a third season, he said: “Technically, I can’t … I mean unofficially?”

Meanwhile, Showrunner Patrick Gamble told Entertainment Weekly: “The stakes are pretty high. I have so many questions about Love’s mother, who is incredibly in the picture at the end of the season, such as how much she really knows about her children.

“We wrote (the final) hoping to get the chance to tell more, because we are very excited about the seeds that were planted at the end of season two.”

Both seasons one and two were based on novels written by Caroline Kepnes, but her third book has yet to be published. It is unknown that it will adjust elements of the unpublished novel, or that the show will go its own way.

Who is in the cast of You season 3?

The only confirmed cast so far is Penn Badgley from Gossip Girl as love killer Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House) as equally killing girlfriend Love Quinn.