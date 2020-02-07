YOUR regents approve tuition increases for non-residents, gradients

MADISON – The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved tuition increases Friday for non-residents and graduate students at six institutions.

The rises range from 1.5% to 25% at UW-Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Platteville, River Falls, Stevens Point and Whitewater from this fall. The schools say they need more money to cover instruction, education, faculty recruitment, technology and training of clinical professionals.

Republican lawmakers have been keeping tuition fees frozen for students in the state since 2013. System officials have long complained that the freeze has hindered them financially and over the years have tried to compensate for this by increasing tuition fees.

Milwaukee wants to increase the tuition fee for graduate students studying occupational therapy and communication disorders by 25%, according to regent documents the largest increase that was requested for each graduate program among the six institutions. Milwaukee, Platteville and Whitewater will increase non-residential non-residential tuition fees by 1% to 3%.

The board unanimously approved the plan during a meeting in UW-Madison. There was no discussion.

