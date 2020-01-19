Impeachment historian Timothy Naftali joins NPR’s Michel Martin to answer some of your questions about the impeachment process in the Senate.







MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We start this hour with an outlook on the impeachment proceedings against the Senate, which begins on Tuesday. Yesterday the House Democrats and the White House each gave us a preview of their arguments. In response to the summons to the Senate impeachment case, White House lawyers argued, “The articles of the impeachment procedure are unconstitutional.” In her file, the House attorneys quoted: “President Trump’s behavior is the writers’ worst nightmare.” They allege that he used his official powers to pressure Ukraine to interfere in a US election, and that he hindered Congress in investigating his behavior.

This was a complex and evolving story. Impeachment itself is such a rare event that we assume that many people have questions. From time to time we have asked you to tweet us your questions and we have asked experts to answer them. And we visited Timothy Naftali again. He is one of the co-authors of the book “Impeachment: An American History”.

Professor Naftali, thank you for joining us again.

TIMOTHY NAFTALI: It’s a pleasure, Michel.

MARTIN: So let’s start with a question we got from Tracy Warden (ph). She asked what rights the president had in relation to the trial and what he could be forced to do.

NAFTALI: During his trial, President Clinton was so angry that he broke out at some point and said: I have fewer rights than people in a proper court in any part of this country. The rules of the process are set by the senators themselves. Some of the senators are juries, of course, but they are also the court. This means that the president has the rights that the senate gives him. And then, of course, the senators have to remember that if what they have done seems unfair, the American people will judge them.

MARTIN: We also got some questions about how the process will work. Jean Burrell (ph) tweeted these questions to us. Do the federal rules of evidence apply? And can evidence be provided that was uncovered after the trial started?

NAFTALI: The last question concerns the key question: can new evidence be introduced? Since the senators are not only juries but also a court, they can decide whether new evidence can be included in the process or not. In the case of the Clinton trial, you had an unusual moment when both the Republican leader in the Senate and the Democratic leader – both agreed not to provide any new evidence.

We do not expect such an agreement between Senator McConnell and Senator Schumer. The question of what new discovery or information that would be is being discussed, and that will be decided with the majority of senators in the Trump process.

MARTIN: And we’ll end up with a question of what might come next. What happens if President Trump is voted out but doesn’t go?

NAFTALI: The nightmare scenario. Our constitution ultimately depends on all members of our elected establishment being people in good faith. The founders have not written down what to do if the three branches of government disagree on one important constitutional point. It is not the same as saying that he does not leave office when his term ends abruptly. Richard Nixon, however, considered not following the Supreme Court decision. He ended up doing the right thing, but it took a few hours.

We don’t know what the outcome would have been if Richard Nixon said I didn’t agree with the court. In the end, there is a real need for our leaders to respect the wisdom of our founders. According to their wisdom, you have to go if you are removed by a vote of two thirds of the Senate. But they don’t explain how. And we would hope and they hoped that the future leaders would take care of the country more than themselves, and if they lost a constitutional struggle they would accept their loss and go on.

MARTIN: It’s sobering (laughter). This is Timothy Naftali, historian and co-author of the book “Impeachment: An American History”.

Professor Naftali, thank you for coming to us. And I hope and assume that we will talk again.

NAFTALI: Thank you, Michel.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. For more information, see the terms of use and authorization pages on our website at www.npr.org.

NPR transcripts are quickly created by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and are created using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The main record of NPR programming is audio recording.