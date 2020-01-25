Your phone makes you fat, study finds

We can all think about how our smartphone is probably not helping our health. They give us easy access to fast food delivery apps, help us waste time on social media, and sometimes distract us from necessary tasks like cooking or exercising.

But new research has found that our phones can have a measurable physical effect on our health.

Researchers from the universities of Strasbourg and Amsterdam conducted a study to see if there was a link between exposure to blue light from LED screens and increased appetite, reports Ladders, but he found much more than that.

Through experiments on male rats, the researchers found that even an hour of exposure to blue night light increased their blood sugar and also made them eat more sugar, according to Science Daily.

“To study what happens with appetite control and food choice after exposure to blue light at night, the rats were able to choose from a nutritionally balanced food (standard food for rodents ), water, lard and sugar water. After exposure to blue light, they observed that male animals drank more sugar that night than during nights without exposure to blue light, “according to Science Daily.

That’s right, your late night scrolling on Facebook or your Netflix craving might be what makes you crave for candy, according to the study’s lead author, Anayanci Masís-Vargas.

“Limiting the time we spend in front of the screens at night is, for the moment, the best measure to protect us from the harmful effects of blue light. In case it is necessary to be exposed to devices at night, I would recommend the use of apps and night mode features on the devices, which make the screens more orange and less blue or the use of glasses blue light filters that are already available in the market, “said Masís-Vargas, according to Science Daily.

Late exposure to blue light has already been linked to insomnia, cancer, heart disease and even diabetes by researchers at Harvard Medical School.

DW suggests that smartphone users make sure to switch to dark mode on their apps at night to help reduce exposure to blue light.