Your next car may not have speakers as Continental and Sennheiser unveil a speakerless audio system

Continental and Sennheiser have joined forces to create a revolutionary car audio system that does not use speakers.

Nicknamed Ac2ated Sound, the system is inspired by stringed instruments which use their wooden body as a resonance chamber.

The similarities end there because the high-tech audio system has specially developed software and actuators that “excite” the surfaces of vehicles. Thanks to special bonding technology, the sound waves are transferred to the interior panels which then send them to the cabin.

Although the technology is difficult to explain, companies have said that the system provides an “extremely natural sound experience” that feels like sitting in a concert hall. They also noted that the sound is realistic and immersive, and “envelops passengers in an incredibly detailed and lively soundscape.”

The system is certainly innovative, but it also has many other advantages. Ac2ated Sound has a “much lighter weight” than conventional audio systems which can weigh up to 88 lbs (40 kg). In addition, since the system uses existing interior surfaces, the system is 75 to 90% smaller than traditional audio systems. Continental says this makes the Ac2ated Sound system “ideally suited for electric vehicles, where saving space and weight is a priority.”

The system also has other advantages as it gives car manufacturers more freedom in interior design. As companies have noted, actuators can be placed behind the door trim and roof covering. They can also be installed in the A-pillars, the rear shelf and the dashboard.

It’s unclear when the speakerless audio system could go into production, but hopefully it’s not too far away.

