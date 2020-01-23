Your manager, or 69% of what that person does, is automated, says Gartner

Learn to work with intelligent machines

Tonya Hall talks to Dr. Matt Beane, assistant professor of technology management at the University of California at Santa Barbara, to learn more about how AI helps individuals better understand how to work with intelligent machines.

According to Gartner, your manager – or 69% of what that person does – will be automated by 2024. And you will cheer or cheer, depending on which side of the management fence you are on.

According to Gartner, most of a manager’s workload – manual tasks, forms, updating information and approving workflows – will disappear. I saw this concept in action on PwC’s Demo Day on Tuesday. PwC sketched a robot automation app that submitted invoices and scanned statements within seconds where a person would have taken a few hours. This automation can certainly speed up audits.

Many employees welcome the fact that most of our managers are automated. A survey by Oracle and Future Workplace showed that 64% of people would rather trust a robot in their manager. Why? Independent advice and judgments about performance, not political.

Where the debate begins is whether managers become more effective when their routine work is automated or simply leaves. Gartner stated in his research report that managers will spend more time on learning, performance management and setting goals.

This is the problem. You are lucky in your life if you have one or two good coaches. Bosses are the same way. If you really go to the career side, you have worked for a handful of good bosses. Simply put, many of these managers will be freed from repetitive tasks, but will fall on their faces because they suck as coaches and are more likely to be troubled.

Managers cannot make it, it will disappear quickly. Gartner said:

Assuming an average manager’s salary of $ 74,000 and an average manager / direct ratio of 1:10, technology that replaces managerial activities saves organizations an average of $ 5 million per 1,000 employees or 100 managers. The cost saving potential for automating management tasks is considerable.

Add it up and the state of affairs is going to change drastically because these management tasks are being automated. Some things to think about are:

There will be fewer managers because they cannot evolve because the tasks for management, project and team management and direct report development are automated. In the latter case, bot interventions will start with a direct report instead of you. AI can nevertheless alleviate a talent crunch. But ultimately, a lack of managers will remove a new layer from organizations and limit upward mobility in positions. “By 2025, 47% of learning and development budgets will be wasted because AI eliminates 67% of on-the- work, task-based learning opportunities, “says Gartner. After a period of unrest in organizations, because management tasks are being automated, the state of affairs will have to change in order to value skills and competences above titles. This shocking change brings organizations that bring teams together based on the skills and objectives required.

primers: