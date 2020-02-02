Your horoscope this week

We can unearth our true feelings on Sunday when charming Venus transforms Pluto sextiles. This powerful transit will encourage us to deepen our ties with both friends and loved ones. If you have something in mind, tell loved ones, because these planets complement each other. The idea of ​​dedication comes to our mind on Monday when affectionate Venus strict Saturn sextiles. If you are single, this transit can inspire you to reconsider what you are looking for in a potential partner. Use this energy to create high standards for yourself. In a relationship? You are ready to discuss shared goals that support your engagement with each other. We are willing to open our minds to others from Monday as messenger Mercury enters sensitive Pisces. This is the time to lean into your intuition and let your imagination run free. Be careful with your feelings as we enter this new transit. Look out on Wednesday when talkative Mercury sextiles changes making Uranus change. We have had the opportunity to evaluate our challenges from new angles and to meet new people who would not otherwise cross our paths. It’s time to go after your desires on Friday when flirty Venus makes his way to ambitious Aries. This is an exciting time for singles because you are blessed with new faith. Use this powerful energy to build up the courage to start chatting with your loved one. If you have a relationship, take the time to chase your partner and breathe new life into your connection.Ram

March 21 to April 19

You know how to make important decisions, Ram. Trust your feelings as you change your lifestyle from Sunday, when wellness Mercury finds its way into intuitive Pisces. Learn to find a balance between your personal and professional responsibilities on Sundays when love and money-ruling Venus career-focused Saturn sextiles. Trust your flexibility on Wednesday when health-conscious Mercury change-loving Uranus sextiles. You are ready to track your goals on Friday when material Venus enters ambitious Aries. Create a timeline that you can account for while navigating through this powerful transit. Bull

April 20 to May 20

Do you make enough time for your loved ones, Taurus? You can adjust your schedule for the things that really matter on Sunday when routine-ruling Venus romantic Pluto sextiles. You are able to view your finances with a more holistic perspective on Monday when money-conscious Mercury enters intuitive Pisces. It is easier for you to be aware of what you consume during this movement. Involve your mind on Monday as wellness-minded Venus sextiles intellectual Saturn. Explore a class or dive into a new book to better understand your blessings. You have a chance to make some great career changes on Wednesday when material Mercury sext the status-ruling Uranus. Twins

21 May to 20 June

Does your schedule need more attention, Gemini? Have fun this week by adding some luxury to your routine Sunday when material Venus health conscious Pluto sextilt. Making small changes can help improve your outlook and inspire you to succeed. The fast Mercury comes to the imaginative Pisces on Monday and helps you get in touch with your inner artist. Use this transit to learn about the little things and to bring out a new appreciation for your gifts. Prepare to anticipate the unexpected on Wednesday when the thought-ruling Mercury seals unpredictable Uranus. Pay attention to your dreams and calm your mind so that you become more aware of your environment. Cancer

June 21 to July 22

Celebrate your space, Cancer. On Sundays you can bring home joy when domestic Venus sextoys Pluto. Invite friends to relax before a new week starts and lift each other up – try a new game and show off your well-developed hosting skills. Spiritual Mercury paves the way for sensitive Pisces on Monday and encourages you to listen to your inner self. Take your time with your feelings during this intuitive transit. If you have a relationship, you want to socialize with your partner on Monday when domestic Venus romantic Saturn sextiles. Some crabs must use this organized transit to make room in their home for guests and to pay special attention to their bedrooms. This is a wonderful day to meet new people on a more intimate level. Lion

July 23 to August 22

Are you trying to figure out which path to take, Leo? Look to loved ones for help in making career decisions on Sundays as status-conscious Venus sextiles domestic Pluto. Learn to trust your feelings on Monday when it comes to financial matters, while money-conscious mercury quickly enters intuitive fish. It is in your interest to avoid unnecessary expenses – save that money for something unique. Begin Monday with a new healthy habit when career-conscious Venus sextiles with routine-ruling Saturn. This transition helps you manage your time, so make a list of everything you want to achieve and adjust your schedule. If you want to improve your work, you will be strengthened from Friday when Venus fiery Aries comes in. Make sure you have a plan to act on before you start your engines.Virgin

August 23 to September 22

Need a moment to catch your breath, Virgo? You have become more aware of your actions on Sunday while status-conscious Mercury whistles in sensitive Pisces. Use this transition to reconfigure your attitude to work and your view of your goal. You might be tempted to spend a little on Monday when material Venus sextilates pleasure-seeking Saturn. Try to invest your hard-earned money in something that you need, but with a bit of flair for fun. Get ready to change your daily responsibilities on Wednesday when career-focused Mercury seeks routine ruling Uranus. This can mean a new beginning for you – move with intention. Heaven is the limit from Friday when money-conscious Venus trudges in excited Aries.Scale

September 23 to October 22

You have a penchant for finance, Libra. Make sure your money works on Sundays when material Venus sums up money-conscious Pluto. Use this transit as an opportunity to ensure that everything is in order so that you can save some extra money. Lucky Mercury goes into intuitive Pisces Monday and helps you refine your instinct – learn to put your faith in the universe in moments of doubt. Family comes first on Mondays when charming Venus domestic Saturn sextiles. Spend time with people you love and more recently. You will feel inspired from Friday when Venus enters ambitious Aries. Master this exciting energy by planning an action plan for your goals. Scorpion

October 23 to November 21

You are not interested in superficial connections, Scorpio. If you are single, this is an excellent opportunity to make room for people you want to invest in on Sunday, while the romantic Venus sext the powerful Pluto. If you are in a relationship, this is a fantastic day to reconnect with your partner and create wonderful new memories. Check in at your home base on Wednesday when messenger Mercury sextiles domestic Uranus. Use your intuition to decide what needs to change and get started before your ideas are swept under the rug. Affectionate Venus dances from Friday in self-assured Aries and encourages you to place yourself there. Singles are ready to pursue their loved ones, and attached Scorpions are ready to seduce their partners. Enjoy the hunt.Sagittarius

November 22 to December 21

Enjoy being quiet, Sagittarius. Take Sunday time to calm your inner self while wellness-minded Venus sextiles spiritual Pluto. Remember that not all transformations are loud and exciting – you will have to slow down and feel comfortable during this favorable transition. Pay attention to the decisions you make on Monday, while career-conscious Mercury finds its way into intuitive Pisces. You control this ship and you decide where it goes – lean on your instinct. You’re fired and ready to accomplish great things from Friday when routine-ruling Venus turns into ambitious Aries. Focus on eye-catching tasks from your task list so that you can dream bigger.Capricorn

December 22 to January 19

You have an innate talent for prioritizing your responsibilities, Capricorn. This skill is enhanced from Monday when health-conscious Mercury moves into psychic Pisces. Instead of being formal, try listening to what your body needs most while you work through your to-do list. It’s time to step on your work on Monday when the stately Venus seeks practical Saturn. This energy helps you bring beauty to your organizational flow, so get a new notebook and a new set of pens to start. Do not underestimate the power of beautiful stationery. Career-conscious Venus

enters energetic Ram on Friday and helps you to pump up your ambitious mind. Aquarius

January 20 to February 18

Do you have work on the brain, Aquarius? On Sunday you could come up with some great solutions for your home career when domestic Venus sextates the status-ruling Pluto. Make sure you don’t burn yourself before the work week starts. Start your day well on Monday with a small morning ritual, while homely Venus sextiles spiritual. Exchange your snooze button for some much-needed personal time before you leave the house. Spend time investing energy in your space from Friday, when domestic Venus enters enthusiastic Aries. If there has been a home improvement project that you wanted to finish, you can start it with enthusiasm.Fish

February 19 to March 20

Get comfortable in loving yourself, sweet Pisces. Learn to lean on your instinct from Monday when romantic Mercury finds its way to Pisces. If you are single, this energy helps you build confidence and set better limits. In a relationship? Use this intuitive power to deepen your connection with your partner and listen to their needs. Affectionate Mercury sextiles unpredictable Uranus on Wednesday, which brings a little surprise to your relationships. Be open to meeting new people and come out of your head as these planets complement each other.

