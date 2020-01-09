Your guide to the end of fashion month

Loading...

Designers on dates, here’s everything you need to be excited

As Fashion Week draws to a close, after New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week 2020 marks the end of the semi-annual fashion festivities. Influencers from the press and fashion from around the world come by the hundreds for the latest series of fall / winter 20 shows, giving them a glimpse of what everyone will be wearing next season.

Below, we bring together everything you need to know about Paris Fashion Week AW20…

Paris Fashion Week 2020 dates

This season, Paris Fashion Week takes place from Monday February 24 to Tuesday March 4. This will mark the end of this season of the main fashion month, until the next batch of fashion shows in September 2020, which will present the spring / summer 2021 collections.

Tickets for Paris Fashion Week 2020

Unfortunately, packing tickets for one of the biggest events on the fashion calendar is no easy task. As with all fashion weeks, you must request accreditation if you want coveted tickets for fashion shows – in this case, you must make your request to the French Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, however requests are closed now for this season. Make sure to apply well in advance here.

Paris Fashion Week 2020 calendar

Ending fashion month in the French fashion capital is one of the biggest names in the sector that will thrill many fashion enthusiasts. The week usually starts with Christian Dior and continues with Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen and more. Brands such as By Far and Sandro often present their collections outside the calendar.

You can view the full program here.

Best moments of Paris Fashion Week 2020

Keep an eye out for the classiest looks on the runway and all the celebrity photos from the front row. Of course, it all depends on trends, and we will also offer you the latest urban style looks.

We will bring you all this and more for the fall / winter 2020 fashion shows this season.

So watch this space …