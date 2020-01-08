Your guide to New York Fashion Week 2020

Loading...

Everything you need to know, how to get tickets for the creators.

Fashion week in New York is fast approaching. Fashion editors, influencers, models and celebrities will descend on the Big Apple to find out what we will all be wearing for fall / winter 2020. Fashion houses such as Khaite, The Row and Zimmermann will present their latest collection and are bound to have a surprise or two for FROW.

Here’s everything you need to know…

New York Fashion Week 2020 dates

New York Fashion Week 2020 will take place from Friday 7 to Wednesday 12 February 2020, leaving enough time for spectators to go to London Fashion Week.

2020 New York Fashion Week Tickets

Unfortunately, unless you are a press or a buyer, you probably won’t be in the front row with Ana Wintour anytime soon, but some Fashion Week events are open to the public, for which you can get tickets here.

If you are a fashion blogger, you can also apply for press accreditation here, and that does not guarantee that you will get tickets, as it is up to the designers to decide whether they want you to attend their show or not. If approved, you will receive an email from their public relations team to sort your tickets.

New York Fashion Week 2020 Calendar

Some might say that New York Fashion Week is no longer as relevant as it once was, thanks in part to designers like Tom Ford and Victoria Beckham who took their catwalks elsewhere (VB is now playing in London). However, big names like Rodarte, Prabal Gurung, Coach and Tibi will always be present.

Click here for the full schedule.

New York Fashion Week 2020 Highlights

The last New York Fashion Week did not miss additional moments, like Kate Spade who is 30 years old and Zendaya who teams up with Tommy Hilfiger. Keep checking out our best runway looks for all the latest gossip and trends.