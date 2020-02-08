Your great Acura NSX backgrounds are there

Photo: Raphael OrloveWeekend Wallpaper Place this on your desktop to look cool and great.

There is something poetic about these medium-format film photos of the Acura NSX, perhaps the least analogue supercar on the market today. The simplicity of film exposure that captures such a complex digital machine is rather paradoxical, but it really works.

The brilliant blue really shows all the details of the surface of the car that can be lost in a different color, and the heat of the film makes the car accessible yet special, exactly the impression that Acura wanted people to get out of it .

These photos are in-house jobs from our own Raphael Orlove, who took them a few years ago. If you like them, make sure you follow Raph on Instagram, and you can read his writing on a website called Jalopnik here. Oh, and if you like that top photo and want the full resolution, click here.

