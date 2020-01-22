Your dark materials - 99% invisible

Vantablack is a pigment that reaches such an intense darkness that it excites. It is as black as looking at a hole in the universe. “Vantablack stands out when you look at it … because (it doesn’t look like) it looks like something is colored black. It looks like an absence. It disappears,” explains Adam Rogers, a journalist for Wired writes, Vantablack swallows almost all visible light and does not return reflection, so any contour or crease of what it was applied to disappears, and it has the strange effect that something looks two-dimensional while at the same time it looks as if you were direct can fall through.

If it looks unreal, it is because Vantablack is not a color, but a form of nanotechnology. It was created by the technology industry for the technology industry, but this strange dark material would also turn the art world upside down.

Blacker than black

There are black pigments out there and there are SUPER black pigments that are so dark that they have to be made in a laboratory. These super blacks reach such extreme darkness levels because they consist of so-called carbon nanotubes or CNTs. Carbon nanotubes sound pretty much as they are: tiny microtubes made of black carbon atoms with a diameter of just a few nanometers. As a reference, a single human hair is about 80-100,000 nanometers wide. CNT materials are made up of forests of these microscopic black carbon tubes.

Vantablack on aluminum foil. Photo by Surrey Nanosystems

As Ben Jensen, founder and CTO of Surrey Nanosystems, explains: “It’s like a grass field. OK. And the grass is a carbon nanotube and about 1/6000 the thickness of your hair, and there are about a billion of them per square centimeter. And that corresponds to a size of about 300 meters. “Jensen started working in the field of nanomaterials in 2004. Back then, super black pigments were promising in the space industry, but the technology wasn’t exactly where it needed to be. Carbon nanotube coatings could be very useful in satellites, telescopes, and optical imaging technologies because they could absorb stray light that affects calibration, but CNTs weren’t like a color you applied to something – they literally had to be grown on a surface in a special reactor type at 700 degrees Celsius – which is so hot that it would damage most of the material. This extreme heat really limited what type of material, the so-called substrate, carbon nanotubes could be grown on.

Surrey Nanosystems has worked on this for years and finally managed to develop a new reactor that can grow CNTs at a much lower temperature. The darkest material in the world was created by mistake – one that contains 99.965% of the light. “We didn’t want to create the blackest material in the world. It wasn’t our thing. We tried to solve a calibration problem for carbon nanotube space instruments,” recalls Jensen. Surrey Nanosystems has decided to give this new, striking CNT a striking name: “Vantablack”, which stands for vertically aligned nano tube array … black.

Art of darkness

Surrey Nanosystems launched Vantablack at the Farnborough Airshow in 2014. They presented their nanomaterial alongside the Boeing Dreamliner, military jets and a paragliding car, so Jensen didn’t expect much of a stir. But when the news came about Vantablack, everyone wanted to know more about it. People were amazed at the depth of darkness that Vantablack was reaching and wanted to know more. Surrey Nanosystems soon received all sorts of requests from people who wanted a piece of it. There were people who contacted them and asked to vantablack their cars and bodies. Jensen even remembers that a YouTuber asked if he could eat it live on YouTube.

What Jensen really noticed was the great interest that came from another area that urgently needed a super black pigment: the art world. In the first few weeks alone, Surrey Nanosystems received over 400 requests from artists who wanted to use it for their work. Working with artists was not what Surrey Nanosystems was equipped for because it was incredibly difficult to work with Vantablack. Carbon nanotubes had to be grown at around 430 degrees Celsius, which is still hot enough to damage most materials. CNTs were also very sensitive and were easy to remove. Above all, however, any collaboration with artists would take time and technical resources, since everything coated with Vantablack would have to be grown in the Surrey Nanosystem reactors. Working with artists didn’t seem like a practical move for the company … until they met Anish Kapoor.

Its dark material

Cloud gate by Anish Kapoor. Photo by Petr Kratochvil CC0 Public Domain

Anish Kapoor is an incredibly respected artist known for his conceptual art and large format art installations. He is probably best known for creating Chicago’s legendary Cloud Gate sculpture, and was even knighted by Queen Elizabeth for his contributions to the visual arts. When Vantablack debuted, Kapoor reached for Surrey Nanosystems and invited Jensen to visit his studio. “I went to his studio and was literally speechless with what I saw,” recalls Jensen.

In view of his work, Kapoor seemed uniquely suited to this material. Kapoor is fascinated by the ability of black to make something exist and not exist at the same time. “His work – many of them – deals with color blocks and gaps. (He) tries to understand the relationship between color and space – especially color, because what fills a space and has no color is an empty space, ”explains Rogers.

Surrey Nanosystems could not work with 400 different artists, but with one. Kapoor was a perfect choice. They signed a contract with Kapoor that he would be the first and only artist to work with Vantablack. Surrey Nanosystems already had all kinds of exclusive licenses with contractors in the defense and space industry. So you thought that an artistic license would not be that different – but in fact, people didn’t see it that way.

At first people thought that Anish Kapoor somehow had an exclusive license for the color black, which was completely wrong. “That triggered a firestorm of hatred. And I think back to that time, we got hate mail, death threats, all kinds of crazy things. You know, the Internet is like, ”Jensen recalls. Vantablack is a type of nanotechnology that can only be achieved with Surrey Nanosystems’ proprietary reactor and trained technicians. It is not a color. They have not patented a shade of black that absorbs 99.965% of the light. They have patented a unique process and material that absorbs 99.965% of the light. However, many people have not understood this nuance.

Sharing is taking care

Public art project Happy Clouds by Stuart Semple

One person who understood the technical nuance of Vantablack but still spoke out against this arrangement was an artist named Stuart Semple. “That didn’t change my attitude towards this exclusive arrangement,” says Semple. Semple does not blame Surrey Nanosystems for working with Anish Kapoor. They came from the world of technology and had a completely different attitude. The object of his frustration was Anish Kapoor. As an artist, Semple believes Kapoor should have known better than trying to keep Vantablack exclusively to himself. Historically, so much art has been dependent on new technology that the fact that a new material has been deliberately withheld from the rest of the artistic community has raised many feathers.

Ben Jensen quickly points out that it is actually nothing new in the art world when artists protect technology. Artists have been making their own oil paints since the Renaissance and were under no obligation to share their material with competitors.

Jensen explains: “People feel that if something exists, they have an automatic right to it. The reality is that the world has never been like this. You go back to the time when Turner created his blacks and you walk up to him and say, “Hey, you created an amazing black. I want it. “You would have been laughed out of the art scene.” Stuart Semple sees it differently. He believes that the exchange of knowledge and technology can only move the art community forward. It was a clear disagreement about how the world works and how the world should work.

Up your #Pink

Semple had a number of pigments that he had created himself: the greenest green, the pinkest pink, the most glittering glitter – and he had an idea how he could use his own colors to have a little fun with Kapoor’s exclusivity arrangement. “So I thought I would share my Pinkest Pink I made with the whole world and put it on the Internet as a joke, as a piece of performance art … And I would prohibit Anish Kapoor from using My Pink. “It would be available to everyone except Anish Kapoor.

In order to buy Semple’s Pink, you must agree to the legal terms on the website if you add to your cart that you are not Anish Kapoor, in no way connected or connected to Anish Kapoor, and to the best of your knowledge, belief and conscience the color is not in the way of Anish Kapoor. The move was part joke, part performance art. Semple ended up selling tens of thousands of glasses of Pinkest Pink. It was so popular that it even caught the attention of Anish Kapoor himself, where things started to escalate. Kapoor had managed to get hold of the Pinkest Pink and posted an image of his middle finger dipped in the pigment on his Instagram account, titled “Up yours #pink”.

Paint it black

Semple says that he was really angry that Kapoor had gotten his color under control, but in a way it was really good for him. Semple had made one of the best known artists in the industry publicly show him the bird, and now he had the internet on his side. Commentators piled up on Anish Kapoor’s Instagram post and told him to #ShareTheBlack. Stuart suddenly found that an army of art defenders stood behind him and he was ready to launch a major attack. He would try to make a better black – one that could match Vantablack.

It took years of development, multiple iterations, and an entire community of crowdsourcing artists to develop the formula for what he calls Black 3.0. It is an acrylic paint that relies on matting agents from the cosmetics industry to achieve a very matt finish and a very deep black pigment. Black 3.0 doesn’t capture as much light as Vantablack – but it’s still very dark, easy to work with, and affordable for artists. As with Pinkest Pink, you cannot buy Black 3.0 if you are Anish Kapoor, if you are connected to Anish Kapoor or to the best of your knowledge, belief and conscience, it will find its way into the hands of Anish Kapoor.

Anish Kapoor would soon no longer use Black 3.0, but it turns out that Semple would not either. “You know, it’s too black for my work. I can’t use it. It’s too black. The moment you put it on a painting, it just dominates everything,” explains Semple. He created it more for the art scene as for his own work. Oddly enough, Anish Kapoor, the one who triggered this whole controversy didn’t use his blackest black very often either. A few years ago, he released a limited-edition Vantablack watch worth $ 98,000 Neither Kapoor nor Semple made much sense of having the darkest pigment in the world … but there was an artist who did that.

Redemption of vanity

Diemut Strebe is an artist who works at the interface between science and art. She recently came out of nowhere with a new black pigment that made the entire feud between Kapoor and Semple pretty much meaningless. And the best part is that she didn’t even want to. “My artwork really triggered a scientific discovery, which is unusual in these times. Usually an artist’s work did not trigger scientific work, but in this case it is really an artistic discovery, ”says Strebe.

In 2019, Strebe published a work entitled The Redemption of Vanity, in which she coated a $ 2 million diamond with a new nanotube material developed with MIT’s Necstlab. It is a critique of material value because, visually speaking, the value of the diamond is not reduced to anything. “Diamond and carbon nanotubes are two forms of carbon atoms in a different order,” explains Strebe. “I noticed that very much, because it means that you have the lightest material and the blackest material, which are essentially made from the same element.”

This new carbon nanotube material that coats the diamond is so dark that it will replace Vantablack as the new blackest material in the world. It captures 99.995% of the astronomical light, compared to 99.965% of Vantablack. This appears to be a subtle difference, but is 10x darker than anything previously reported. Since Anish Kapoor had exclusive rights to the blackest black, Strebe turned to scientists at MIT to help her develop a new carbon nanotube material that is dark enough for her artwork. Without the exclusive license for Kapoor, there might be no new record material from MIT and Strebe. By deciding not to collaborate with other artists, Surrey Nanosystems unintentionally inspired a rival of super black material to beat his record.

Fade to black

Anish Kapoor still has the exclusive right to use Vantablack in his artwork, and it is unclear whether he plans to release future pieces with the material. Actually, his last exhibition couldn’t be any further away from black. It is a series of mirrored sculptures that are almost impossible to reflect. These days, Stuart Semple has a new giant to kill. He took over T-Mobile. The company has sent cease and desist letters to small businesses that use a color similar to their brand pink. In protest, he has released a new pigment called Pink ™. It is an exact color match with T-Mobile and is available to everyone unless they are connected to T-Mobile in any way.

I had to make us a new pink 🙁 I called it PINK TM and it is a protest color against T-Mobile that accuses innocent people of using shades of pink that resemble their logo. I can’t hoarding stand colors and trolling of trademarks is worse, so this new pink is exactly the same as yours and I will free it so that anyone can use it, the more the better! use it except for the Rotter at T-Mobile, which are officially prohibited! if you want to use it, it is here: culturehustle.com # ShareThePink

Posted by Stuart Semple on Thursday November 7, 2019

Ben Jensen is still with Surrey Nanosystems and develops newer iterations from Vantablack that are not exclusive to any artist. The material has come a long way since the controversy between Kapoor and Semple. At the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, an entire building was coated with iterations, a BMW X6, and the company even played with the idea of ​​coating cinema walls to create an immersive film experience. However, Jensen seemed a bit hesitant to dip his feet back into the art world.

Diemut Strebe knows that the black that comes from MIT will not be the end-all-all for the darkest pigment in the world. Another material will come at some point and end their reign as the blackest black. However, what is important for Strebe and Necstlab is not that their material is the darkest, but that it is available to the rest of the art world. The blackest black can currently be used by any artist, including Anish Kapoor.

Table tennis ball painted with black 3.0