SALT LAKE CITY – On the second day of the 2020 session, Utah lawmakers are expected to pass HB185 – a law repealing the tax reform package they approved in December.

Representative Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, sponsored the repeal of the law. Following an electoral referendum to cancel the tax changes due to anger at including an increase in the sales tax on food. Last week, Governor Gary Herbert and legislative leaders announced the plan to repeal the bill. On Tuesday afternoon, the election office verified 111,188 signatures on the referendum petition. To obtain the ballot, the referendum needs nearly 116,000 voter signatures, and organizers have reported going around 152,000 for verification.

If HB185 is approved by two-thirds of lawmakers, the bill would take effect upon the signing of Governor Gary Herbert and taxes would remain at rates from last year.

Legislators meet to take the time to debate bills at 11 a.m.

In other Capitol cases, the co-chairs of the Martha Hughes Cannon Statue Oversight Committee, Senator Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, and Representative Karen Kwan, D-Murray, will give lawmakers and citizens the first glimpse of a bronze statue of former state senator Martha Hughes Cannon at 11:15 a.m. The bronze statue is a 25-inch replica of a 7-foot-6-inch cannon statue. The largest statue will be one of two representing the state of Utah at the National Statuary Hall in Washington during a celebration commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment this summer.

This story will be updated throughout the day.