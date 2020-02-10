Your commute: wave of collisions on snow-covered roads, part of Kent Street closed

Beware of freezing rain later.

Only 11 trains will be launched for Monday-afternoon commuter traffic on the O-train line 1 without a word about “when and if” two others will be available.

Transit general manager John Manconi said in the 2.45 pm. statement that Rideau had informed Transit Group about the number of trains before noon, but had not provided an estimate of when trains 12 and 13 would be available.

At around 11 a.m., OC Transpo accused delays of “system-wide waiting time when investigating a switch problem” and apologized for the inconvenience. The regular service was resumed shortly thereafter, the service tweeted.

Just before noon, OC Transpo said the snow-related bus delays had come to an end.

Earlier on Monday, the Ottawa police said three dozen collisions were reported between 6:00 AM and 10:00 AM. “Drive carefully,” the police said. They warned to expect lane reductions on Boundary Road in both directions from Thunder Road to Highway 417 because a vehicle blocked traffic in the ditch.

From Monday morning, Kent Street is closed between Gladstone Avenue and James Street and the intersection in Florence and Kent streets is closed until mid-March for sewer and water main work.

Drivers are encouraged to use Bronson Avenue or Metcalfe Street instead. Local access is retained, but there will be a detour between Gladstone Avenue and Somerset Street.

Sidewalks remain open for pedestrians, while cyclists can get off to cross the intersection.

Kent closed from Gladstone to James construction. Follow the signed detour. From Monday 10 February 2020 to Friday 13 March 2020. #otttraffic

On O-train line 1, a twelfth train was launched from 7:45 am, while a train had to be “swapped”, according to a statement by transit GM John Manconi.

There were five minutes between trains, Manconi said.

Additional bus service from Tunney’s Pasture, Blair and Hurdman stations to the center continued during the peak of Monday morning.

Be kind to your @ OC_Transpo driver today. These are terrible driving conditions and they are rock stars to bring us safely to our destinations.

There is no snow day Monday, but the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority has released a provisional schedule for transportation to English public schools this week canceling buses on strike days scheduled by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario Tuesday and Thursday and a PD day Friday.

“It is imperative that we avoid confusion for thousands of drivers, parents, and students, which increases the risk to student safety, especially in this cold winter weather,” said OSTA.

Due to the “size and complexity” of the school bus system and the “uncertainty of work action”, it is decided to cancel transport at 4 p.m. the day before planned strikes and it has no chance, even if the strike is canceled.

Construction-related closures:

Gladstone Avenue to the east is closed for four weeks between Elgin and Cartier streets to bury water cables. OC Transpo routes 14 and 114 are diverted. Signed detours are available and local access is retained.

Expect intermittent lane and driveway closures on Highway 174 during off-peak hours between Blair and Trim roads until the end of February to get ready for the Stage 2 Confederation Line east extension.

Expect intermittent lane reductions on Montreal Road between the Vanier Parkway and St. Laurent Boulevard between 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM. daily until Friday. Montreal Road to the east is also limited to one lane at the intersection of Montreal and North River roads. South of Montreal Road, North River Road is closed to the south until February 21. Detour signs for traffic and pedestrians are present.

Part of the eastern and western paths of the Rideau Canal at the Pretoria Bridge is closed until March for structural repairs under the Queensway Viaduct.

Hog’s Back is closed to vehicles between Colonel by Drive and Prince of Wales Drive. Work on the swing bridge is expected to be completed in the spring, after which Park Canada will begin repairing and replacing the fixed bridge over the Hog Falls. Pedestrians and cyclists are not affected. Hog’s Back Road is expected to be fully reopened in December 2020.

Bayfield Avenue is closed between Herzberg Road and Carling Avenue until October 2020 for the installation of a suitcase sewer.

Cumberland Street is closed until June 2020 between Stewart Street and Wilbrod Street.

