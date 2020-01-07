Your commute: water break in Alta Vista, LRT 'runs well' when a peak starts

Loading...

First responders tend to have a rush hour accident on Queensway near Parkdale. No major injuries were reported.

Do it slowly with Tuesday 6.6 cm of freshly fallen snow on sidewalks and side streets.

Ferncroft Crescent off Featherstone Drive in Alta Vista is closed due to a broken water pipe and the Walkley Road to the right to the right is still closed at Russell Road for gas leaks.

OC Transpo reported that the O-Train Line 1 service “functioned well” when the morning peak started.

It is the first week of the winter bus service, with a whole series of changes, including more frequent service on busy routes and small route changes designed to reduce crowds at busy stations and to place buses where and when they are most needed.

New trips and more frequent maintenance were planned for routes 6, 7, 12, 19, 24, 30, 38, 39, 55, 61, 63, 75, 90, 257, 262, 272, 275, 277 and 278.

Route 12 goes to Parliament Station and improves connections with O-train line 1. Traveling west brings Wellington Street to Parliament Station, where journeys to the east begin.

To the east, travel 15 along Queen Street to Elgin Street.

Connexion Route 222 runs seven to 10 minutes earlier in the morning and afternoon trips run 10 minutes later to improve LRT system connections.

Connection routes 258, 282 and 284 serve all stations along the Transitway during peak hours.

Route 75 has an extra afternoon service on the Transitway from Monday, leaving Tunney’s Pasture Station every five minutes from 2.30 pm to 7 pm. and travel to Westboro, Dominion, Lincoln Fields, Queensway, Iris and Baseline stations. Routes 74, 82, 83, 84 and 284 also stop at those stations.

Routes 270, 271, 272, 273, 275, 277 and 278 run non-stop from Tunney’s Pasture Station to Fallowfield Station in the afternoon, starting on Monday. Take route 74, 75, 82, 83, 84 or 284 to get to Baseline Station from Tunney’s Pasture Station. To get from Baseline Station to Barrhaven, take route 74 or 75 to Fallowfield Station and switch to a local or Connexion route.

Bus routes to Gloucester High School, Colonel By High School and École secondaire Omer-Deslauriers will be adjusted to better match the calling time.

Construction-related closures:

Sparks Street is closed between Bay and Lyon until September 2023.

Expect lane reductions on the slopes from Southbound Nicholas Street to Eastbound Highway 417 and from Southbound Nicholas, Mann Avenue and Greenfield Avenue to Westbound Highway 417.

Hog’s Back is closed until May 2020 for vehicles between Colonel by Drive and Prince of Wales Drive for bridge work. Pedestrians and cyclists are not affected.

Bayfield Avenue is closed between Herzberg Road and Carling Avenue until October 2020 for the installation of a sewer.

Cumberland Street is closed until June 2020 between Stewart Street and Wilbrod Street.