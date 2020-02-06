Your commute: school buses leave for strike, snow, but 13 LRT trains run

Traffic is doing well Thursday despite snow.

Tony Caldwell / Postmedia

The traffic should be lighter on Thursday morning with both a strike day and a snow day in some areas.

While a teacher strike has closed schools throughout the city and canceled school buses for English public elementary students, the snow has blocked buses outside the city.

Transportation will be canceled to all Ottawa Carleton District School Board kindergarten to class 8 schools.

Buses run as usual for English public high school students and Catholic students in Ottawa, said the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority.

The Upper Canada District School Board says that transportation to its schools has been canceled, but schools are open to students in grade 9 to grade 12. Just like in the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, schools are closed to students in kindergarten up to grade 8. because of the labor action.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario has canceled all school buses because of the weather, but all schools remain open.

In Ottawa, it is “a bit of dust from snow … good enough to make things greasy (and) smooth there,” tweeted the traffic manager of the Ottawa police.

Thursday morning with a light layer of snow … good enough to make things greasy and slippery. Let’s all adjust our braking / tracking distances and focus on intersection safety … let’s end the work week with a smile, unlike this angry cake! #SlowYourRoll pic.twitter.com/aRSnquJQb9

– OPS ☆ TrafficCaseManager ☆ (@OPSTrafficCM) 6 February 2020

“Let’s all adjust our braking / tracking distances and focus on intersection safety … let’s close the work week with a smile, unlike this angry cake!”

On O-Train Line 1 there were ’13 full service trains’ on Thursday morning, according to a statement from John Manconi, general manager of the transit.

From 7 a.m., trains ran every four minutes for morning peak service, OC Transpo said.

Buses will also run for additional service from Tunney’s Pasture, Blair and Hurdman Stations to the center, but the transit service said earlier this week that their number would be reduced to 20 and that buses would no longer be pulled from other routes.

Construction-related closures:

From Monday, Kent Street between Gladstone Avenue and Florence Street and the intersection in Florence and Kent streets will close until mid-March for sewerage and water main works. Drivers are encouraged to use Bronson Avenue or Metcalfe Street instead. Local access is retained, but there will be a detour between Gladstone Avenue and Somerset Street. Sidewalks remain open for pedestrians, while cyclists can get off to cross the intersection.

Watch out for temporary closures of the Greenbelt Pathway West between Timm Drive and Corkstown Road between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily until Friday while crews remove more than 300 trees infected with emerald ash borer.

Expect intermittent lane and driveway closures on Highway 174 during off-peak hours between Blair and Trim roads until the end of February to get ready for the Stage 2 Confederation Line east extension.

There are lane reductions on Montreal Road heading east from Montgomery Street to the Vanier Parkway, between 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM. until Friday for the Montreal Road revitalization project. Montreal Road to the east is also limited to one lane at the intersection of Montreal and North River roads. To the north of Montreal Road, North River Road is also closed to the south until February 21. Detour signs for traffic and pedestrians are present.

Part of the eastern and western paths of the Rideau Canal at the Pretoria Bridge is closed until March for structural repairs under the Queensway Viaduct.

Hog’s Back is closed to vehicles between Colonel by Drive and Prince of Wales Drive. Work on the swing bridge is expected to be completed in the spring, after which Park Canada will begin repairing and replacing the fixed bridge over the Hog Falls. Pedestrians and cyclists are not affected. Hog’s Back Road is expected to be fully reopened in December 2020.

Bayfield Avenue is closed between Herzberg Road and Carling Avenue until October 2020 for the installation of a suitcase sewer.

Cumberland Street is closed until June 2020 between Stewart Street and Wilbrod Street.

Edit