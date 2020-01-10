Your commute: Rolling protest at 401, crash closes Hwy. 7 at Sharbot Lake

Loading...

If you leave the highway on Friday morning, the provincial police warns of a few roadblocks.

Motorists on the western 401 motorway should expect delays as a rolling demonstration, allegedly anti-pipeline demonstrators – slowing traffic in all lanes to 50 km / h.

From about 7:30 a.m. the convoy was near the city of Maitland.

UPDATE: Rolling demonstration now passes Maitland on wb # Hwy401. The #OPP encourages affected motorists to be patient and drive safely. OPP supervises. @OPP_COMM_ER ^ bd

– OPP East (@OPP_ER) January 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Highway 7 was closed around Sharbot Lake, where a transport wagon hit a pedestrian on Highway 38 at about 5:45 am, the provincial police said. Not a word about the condition of the man yet. A detour is in place while Frontenac is investigating OPP.

Back in Ottawa, expect lane reductions on Southbound Bank Street from Rotary Way to White Alder Avenue after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The person was not seriously injured, the police said, and the scene was expected to be cleared up from 7.30 am.

Water breakthroughs that have closed streets in Alta Vista and Queensway Terrace have been resolved, but the Walkley Road turning east to the right is still closed on Russell Road for gas leak repairs. 7:00 a.m., OC Transpo reported, promising updates due to morning crowds and a happy Friday.

The city’s traffic center had no incidents or collisions on the board from 7:20 am.

Bus commuters, don’t forget that this is the first week of winter bus service. OC Transpo has added more frequent service on busy routes and made small route changes to reduce the crowds at busy stations and to place buses where and when they are most needed.

New trips and more frequent maintenance were planned for routes 6, 7, 12, 19, 24, 30, 38, 39, 55, 61, 63, 75, 90, 257, 262, 272, 275, 277 and 278.

Route 12 goes to Parliament Station and improves connections with O-train line 1. Traveling west brings Wellington Street to Parliament Station, where journeys to the east begin.

To the east, travel 15 along Queen Street to Elgin Street.

Connexion Route 222 runs seven to 10 minutes earlier in the morning and afternoon trips run 10 minutes later to improve LRT system connections.

Connection routes 258, 282 and 284 serve all stations along the Transitway during peak hours.

Route 75 has an extra afternoon service on the Transitway and leaves Tunney’s Pasture Station every five minutes from 2.30 pm to 7 pm. and travel to Westboro, Dominion, Lincoln Fields, Queensway, Iris and Baseline stations. Routes 74, 82, 83, 84 and 284 also stop at those stations.

Routes 270, 271, 272, 273, 275, 277 and 278 run non-stop from Tunney’s Pasture Station to Fallowfield Station in the afternoon. Take route 74, 75, 82, 83, 84 or 284 to get to Tunney base station from the Tunney pasture station. To get from Baseline Station to Barrhaven, take route 74 or 75 to Fallowfield Station and switch to a local or Connexion route.

Bus routes to Gloucester High School, Colonel By High School and École secondaire Omer-Deslauriers will be adjusted to better match calling times.

Construction-related closures:

Sparks Street is closed between Bay and Lyon until September 2023.

Hog’s Back is closed until May 2020 for vehicles between Colonel by Drive and Prince of Wales Drive for bridge work. Pedestrians and cyclists are not affected.

Bayfield Avenue is closed between Herzberg Road and Carling Avenue until October 2020 for the installation of a sewer.

Cumberland Street is closed until June 2020 between Stewart Street and Wilbrod Street.

