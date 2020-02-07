Your commute: platform problem at Tunney station, police are urging caution

LRT

Tony Caldwell / Postmedia

With 14 cm of snow already on the ground, and more is coming, it will be a challenge there.

Although the LRT system had launched its now usual 13 trains, with the backup S1 buses, the system already felt the tension early Friday.

One song was out of order at Tunney’s Pasture end station and it became busy. No reason was given for the closed track.

Driving 1126/1133 from TP1. Show 5 minutes of space. Standing room just spacious. TP2 is closed – is that normal so early? 😀 #ottlrt #OttawaLRT

– Jason Scott (@ scottawa27) February 7, 2020

The arrival times were somewhat erratic, but no major incidents were reported.

Meanwhile there was slow traffic, but in the beginning the police moved warning messages.

Many variables in the game for commuting this morning … accumulation, greasy intersections, problems with removing snow and a parking ban in the city center from 7 am. Be patient and adjust your driving and travel time accordingly. Be safe there. pic.twitter.com/TPr3Kv1N2d

– OPS ☆ TrafficCaseManager ☆ (@OPSTrafficCM) 7 February 2020

There were slides and slides and dozens of fender bends, but no major blockages.

Shortly after 8 o’clock in the morning the police reported delays, but no major problems. Eastbound Queensway traffic was driven backwards but slowly moving from around Woodroffe Avenue.

The city has implemented a parking ban on the street to help clean-up actions.

Good morning #OttCity.

We want to remind the public that today a parking ban will be in force on the street at 7 am.

The ban is necessary for snow plows to pass through the streets of the city.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/BiiAeu8CPF

– Ottawa statutes (@OttawaBylaw) 7 February 2020

Construction-related closures:

On Highway 417, you can expect periodic maintenance reductions in both directions between Innes Road and the Quebec border for maintenance until 7 p.m. Thursday.

From Monday, Kent Street between Gladstone Avenue and Florence Street and the intersection in Florence and Kent streets will close until mid-March for sewerage and water main works. Drivers are encouraged to use Bronson Avenue or Metcalfe Street instead. Local access is retained, but there will be a detour between Gladstone Avenue and Somerset Street. Sidewalks remain open for pedestrians, while cyclists can get off to cross the intersection.

Watch out for temporary closures of the Greenbelt Pathway West between Timm Drive and Corkstown Road between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily until Friday while crews remove more than 300 trees infected with emerald ash borer.

Expect intermittent lane and driveway closures on Highway 174 during off-peak hours between Blair and Trim roads until the end of February to get ready for the Stage 2 Confederation Line east extension.

There are lane reductions on Montreal Road heading east from Montgomery Street to the Vanier Parkway, between 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM. until Friday for the Montreal Road revitalization project. Montreal Road to the east is also limited to one lane at the intersection of Montreal and North River roads. To the north of Montreal Road, North River Road is also closed to the south until February 21. Detour signs for traffic and pedestrians are present.

Part of the eastern and western paths of the Rideau Canal at the Pretoria Bridge is closed until March for structural repairs under the Queensway Viaduct.

Hog’s Back is closed to vehicles between Colonel by Drive and Prince of Wales Drive. Work on the swing bridge is expected to be completed in the spring, after which Park Canada will begin repairing and replacing the fixed bridge over the Hog Falls. Pedestrians and cyclists are not affected. Hog’s Back Road is expected to be fully reopened in December 2020.

Bayfield Avenue is closed between Herzberg Road and Carling Avenue until October 2020 for the installation of a suitcase sewer.

Cumberland Street is closed until June 2020 between Stewart Street and Wilbrod Street.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Wuhan flight with 176 passengers lands at Canadian Forces Base Trenton

School buses canceled, parking ban in force as snowfall to make way for freezing

Vehicle ends wrapped around lamppost in crash at Baseline and Woodroffe