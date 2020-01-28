Your commute: OC Transpo reports nine trains, up to 125 canceled bus journeys

Problems remain with the brand new LRT system

Slow down on slippery roads, motorists, or you’ll slip and slip on reported sleet on the roads, especially in the western end.

The city police had tackled 19 collisions by 8 am Tuesday, including multiple collisions on Woodroffe Avenue and West Hunt Club Road and on Carling Avenue and Moodie Drive.

On the west side, a collision with multiple vehicles on the 417 driveway on Greenbank caused delays, but there were no reports of serious injury.

Tow trucks and first responders on Highway 417 crash on Greenbank.

Nobody involved serious injury, the police said.

The RCMP was engaged in a crash on the Sir John A Macdonald Parkway on Woodroffe Avenue, which was reported as a bus and about 10 vehicles at 7:13 AM. It seemed that they were several separate crashes.

O-train line 1 runs on Tuesday with only nine of the 13 trains, with additional city-specific buses by canceling up to 125 other bus journeys.

Trains were expected to run every six minutes.

“Customers on line 1 will wait longer, travel times and platforms and trains will be busier,” said John Manconi, general manager of the transport services department, late in a statement Monday night.

Up to 50 bus journeys would be canceled in the morning and 75 in the afternoon. Manconi said that this represents three percent of the peak period and that city staff have “chosen the journeys to minimize the overall impact on customers.”

OC Transpo has blamed Rideau Transit Maintenance, which is contracted to maintain the trains, for delivering less than needed every day.

Consultants hired to investigate a dozen issues highlighted by the city about LRT maintenance, said the Alstom Citadis Spirit trains don’t like bad weather, news was delivered after a snowy, wet weekend when several trains suddenly stopped because their circuit breakers stumbled.

The additional bus service on weekdays between Tunney’s Pasture and Hurdman Stations and the city center runs during the peak hours between morning and afternoon until Friday.

Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. special buses run from downtown Hurdman and Tunney stations.

Hurdman Stop B buses operate at Mackenzie King Station and all stops on Albert Street end at the intersection of Albert and Bay streets. The buses of Tunney’s Pasture Stop C serve all stops on Slater Street between Bronson Avenue and Elgin Street ending at the Mackenzie King Station.

From 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM they drive non-stop from the center to the east to Hurdman and from the west to Tunney’s Pasture stations from new temporary stops on Albert Street west of O’Connor Street.

Expect slippery roads of sleet for the morning commute.

Woodroffe Avenue Commuters are warned: the turns to the south at Hunt Club Road were closed from 7:30 a.m. Tuesday due to a collision for the second time of the morning commute.

Construction-related closures:

Expect intermittent lane and driveway closures on Highway 174 during off-peak hours between Blair and Trim roads until the end of February to get ready for the Stage 2 Confederation Line east extension.

There are lane reductions on Montreal Road going east from Montgomery Street to the Vanier Parkway, between 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM until Feb. 7 for the Montreal Road revitalization project. Montreal Road to the east is also limited to one lane at the intersection of Montreal and North River roads. To the north of Montreal Road, North River Road is also closed to the south until February 21. Traffic and pedestrian detour signs are available.

Part of the eastern and western paths of the Rideau Canal at the Pretoria Bridge is closed until March for structural repairs under the Queensway Viaduct.

Hog’s Back is closed to vehicles between Colonel by Drive and Prince of Wales Drive. Work on the swing bridge is expected to be completed in the spring, after which Park Canada will begin repairing and replacing the fixed bridge over the Hog Falls. Pedestrians and cyclists are not affected. Hog’s Back Road is expected to be fully reopened in December 2020.

Bayfield Avenue is closed between Herzberg Road and Carling Avenue until October 2020 for the installation of a suitcase sewer.

Cumberland Street is closed until June 2020 between Stewart Street and Wilbrod Street.

