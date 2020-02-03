Your commute: OC Transpo has a dozen trains, built on Highway 417

Ottawa LRT in the winter.

Fingers crossed for a hassle-free commuter traffic for light railers.

Even if it did not meet forecast 13, OC Transpo has a dozen trains plus extra buses running before the Monday morning storm.

The 12 trains were launched from 7 am and Rideau Transit Management worked on a 13th.

Trains ran every four to five minutes before the morning peak service, OC Transpo said at about 7:15 a.m.

On Sunday evening, OC Transpo had expected it to deliver the full service fleet of 13 trains following continuing recent shortages due to mechanical problems, which reduced the number of trains in use.

Additional bus service, scheduled to end on Friday, will continue to drive from Tunney’s Pasture, Hurdman and Blair stations to downtown during the morning rush hour and make the reverse trip in the afternoon.

OKT Update from 7 a.m.: 12 trains have been launched so far and RTM is working on the 13th train. #LRT

From 7.40 a collision reduced Metcalfe Street to one lane between the streets of Somerset and Lisgar. Expect delays.

In Monday’s construction, the Eastern Highway 417 will be limited to one lane between Hunt Club and Anderson for construction work until 2.30 p.m. Monday.

Construction-related closures:

Expect intermittent lane and driveway closures on Highway 174 during off-peak hours between Blair and Trim roads until the end of February to get ready for the Stage 2 Confederation Line east extension.

There are lane reductions on Montreal Road heading east from Montgomery Street to the Vanier Parkway, between 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM. until 7 February for the Montreal Road revitalization project. Montreal Road to the east is also limited to one lane at the intersection of Montreal and North River roads. To the north of Montreal Road, North River Road is also closed to the south until February 21. Detour signs for traffic and pedestrians are present.

Part of the eastern and western paths of the Rideau Canal at the Pretoria Bridge is closed until March for structural repairs under the Queensway Viaduct.

Hog’s Back is closed to vehicles between Colonel by Drive and Prince of Wales Drive. Work on the swing bridge is expected to be completed in the spring, after which Park Canada will begin repairing and replacing the fixed bridge over the Hog Falls. Pedestrians and cyclists are not affected. Hog’s Back Road is expected to be fully reopened in December 2020.

Bayfield Avenue is closed between Herzberg Road and Carling Avenue until October 2020 for the installation of a suitcase sewer.

Cumberland Street is closed until June 2020 between Stewart Street and Wilbrod Street.

