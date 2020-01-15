Your commute: no school buses Wednesday, snowy roads en route

Morning traffic should be lighter than normal, with no school buses taking children to schools in three of the four local blackboards, but watch out for educators and get ready for lots of snow on the roads later in the day.

Both elementary and high school boards in the Ottawa-Carleton District School and those of the two French-speaking school boards of the city are closed for a day strike by members of the federation of teacher associations in Ontario Secondary School.

The Ottawa School Transportation Authority said the only vehicles that children transport to schools are vans that transport students to off-site programs at non-OCDSB locations.

Special weather warning for the Southeastern Ontario region. Snow this evening with 10-15 cm possible by the time the snow decreases Thursday morning. Motorists are encouraged to be careful, especially at night until Thursday morning. https://t.co/BigVDTq9Gm pic.twitter.com/EuTK26lqES

With Wednesday’s snow forecast, the Ontario Department of Transportation warned motorists to be “careful”, especially at night and until Thursday morning.

The latest forecast for the main region is for a maximum of about 10 cm of snow, although it could be higher to the south, affecting the busy Highway401 and other areas along the seaway.

From 7:30 am, the city’s traffic center had a crash en route that caused the lane reduction on the Albion Road in a northerly direction on Leitrim Road. Avoid the area, the traffic guards warned.

If your commuter traffic includes the O-Train Line 1, OC Transpo said “the service is going well right now” as the morning rush started.

In local bicycle news, the city of Gatineau is allowed to retain its silver Vélosympathique certification from Vélo Quebec until 2024, a recognition of the city’s efforts to support bicycles and to promote a “cycling culture”.

Construction-related closures:

Expect intermittent lane and driveway closures on Highway 174 during off-peak hours between Blair and Trim roads until the end of February to get ready for the Stage 2 Confederation Line east extension.

Montreal Road is now limited to one lane at the intersection of the roads of Montreal and North River. South of Montreal Road, North River Road to the south is also closed. These closures in preparation for the Montreal Road Revitalization Project are available until 14 February. Detours have been made.

Part of the eastern and western paths of the Rideau Canal at the Pretoria Bridge is closed until March for structural repairs under the Queensway Viaduct

Hog’s Back is closed to vehicles between Colonel by Drive and Prince of Wales Drive. Work on the swing bridge is expected to be completed in the spring, after which Park Canada will begin repairing and replacing the fixed bridge over the Hog Falls. Pedestrians and cyclists are not affected. Hog’s Back Road is expected to be fully reopened in December 2020.

Bayfield Avenue is closed between Herzberg Road and Carling Avenue until October 2020 for the installation of a sewer.

Cumberland Street is closed until June 2020 between Stewart Street and Wilbrod Street.

