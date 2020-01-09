Loading...

LRT traffic was ‘heavy’ but flowed well in the beginning.

Errol McGihon / Postmedia

There are a few new broken water pipes to tell you about this nippy Thursday morning.

They have closed Crocus Avenue from Niagara Drive to Blossom Drive in Alta Vista and Ryan Drive from Southwood Drive to Tompkins Street in Queensway Terrace South.

The Walkley Road in an easterly direction to the right closed at Russell Road is still closed for repairs due to a gas leak.

A crash on Highway 417 in a westerly direction near Highway 174 that blocked the left-hand lane and shoulder was cleared at about 7 o’clock in the morning, but expects continued backups.

Traffic was moving slowly toward the center, the Department of Transportation reported, tweeting a photo of heavy traffic near Woodroffe Avenue.

O-Train Line 1 service was “good” from 7 am, OC Transpo reported, promising updates due to the morning rush.

A warning: the OC Transpo Travel Planner is not available from 10 p.m. Thursday to as late as Friday morning 2 pm due to scheduled maintenance.

If you go to the bus stop, bundle and don’t forget – it’s the first week of the winter bus service. OC Transpo has added more frequent service on busy routes and made small route changes to reduce the crowds at busy stations and to place buses where and when they are most needed.

New trips and more frequent maintenance were planned for routes 6, 7, 12, 19, 24, 30, 38, 39, 55, 61, 63, 75, 90, 257, 262, 272, 275, 277 and 278.

Route 12 goes to Parliament Station and improves connections with O-train line 1. Traveling west brings Wellington Street to Parliament Station, where journeys to the east begin.

To the east, travel 15 along Queen Street to Elgin Street.

Connexion Route 222 runs seven to 10 minutes earlier in the morning and afternoon trips run 10 minutes later to improve LRT system connections.

Connection routes 258, 282 and 284 serve all stations along the Transitway during peak hours.

Route 75 has an extra afternoon service on the Transitway and leaves Tunney’s Pasture Station every five minutes from 2.30 pm to 7 pm. and travel to Westboro, Dominion, Lincoln Fields, Queensway, Iris and Baseline stations. Routes 74, 82, 83, 84 and 284 also stop at those stations.

Routes 270, 271, 272, 273, 275, 277 and 278 run non-stop from Tunney’s Pasture Station to Fallowfield Station in the afternoon. Take route 74, 75, 82, 83, 84 or 284 to get to Tunney base station from the Tunney pasture station. To get from Baseline Station to Barrhaven, take route 74 or 75 to Fallowfield Station and switch to a local or Connexion route.

Bus routes to Gloucester High School, Colonel By High School and École secondaire Omer-Deslauriers will be adjusted to better match calling times.

Construction-related closures:

Sparks Street is closed between Bay and Lyon until September 2023.

Expect lane reductions on the slopes from Southbound Nicholas Street to Eastbound Highway 417 and from Southbound Nicholas, Mann Avenue and Greenfield Avenue to Westbound Highway 417.

Hog’s Back is closed until May 2020 for vehicles between Colonel by Drive and Prince of Wales Drive for bridge work. Pedestrians and cyclists are not affected.

Bayfield Avenue is closed between Herzberg Road and Carling Avenue until October 2020 for the installation of a sewer.

Cumberland Street is closed until June 2020 between Stewart Street and Wilbrod Street.