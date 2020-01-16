Your commute: give yourself space on snow-covered roads, O-Train 'runs well'

Watch your speed and leave enough space between vehicles, the police said on Thursday.

Traffic is as slow as molasses in January on slippery, snow-covered roads.

The city police have advised motorists to ‘take extra braking distance and just drive slower’.

There were a few reports of cars slipping into the ditch in the beginning, but no evidence of injury,

The O-Train Line 1, meanwhile, “is running well right now,” OC Transpo said just after 7 in the morning, and there were few bus cancellations.

Although there was no official announcement, unconfirmed reports on Twitter found that a train broke down at Blair Station and was pushed aside. Delays seemed to be minimal.

People bringing children to school in remote areas are staying off the road – both the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the Upper Canada District School Board canceled school buses on Thursday due to bad weather. Schools remain open.

School buses run in Ottawa and Gatineau.

Construction-related closures:

Expect intermittent lane and driveway closures on Highway 174 during off-peak hours between Blair and Trim roads until the end of February to get ready for the Stage 2 Confederation Line east extension.

Montreal Road is now limited to one lane at the intersection of the roads of Montreal and North River. South of Montreal Road, North River Road to the south is also closed. These closures in preparation for the Montreal Road Revitalization Project are available until 14 February. Detours have been made.

Part of the eastern and western paths of the Rideau Canal at the Pretoria Bridge is closed until March for structural repairs under the Queensway Viaduct

Hog’s Back is closed to vehicles between Colonel by Drive and Prince of Wales Drive. Work on the swing bridge is expected to be completed in the spring, after which Park Canada will begin repairing and replacing the fixed bridge over the Hog Falls. Pedestrians and cyclists are not affected. Hog’s Back Road is expected to be fully reopened in December 2020.

Bayfield Avenue is closed between Herzberg Road and Carling Avenue until October 2020 for the installation of a sewer.

Cumberland Street is closed until June 2020 between Stewart Street and Wilbrod Street.

The roads are in good condition this morning (thanks to the hard-working road crews from @ ottawacity). Roads are muddy with snow cover – if you drive slowly and leave enough space between you and other cars, you will be safe where you need to go. # Ward5Ott #ottawa #otttraffic

