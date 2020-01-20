Your commute: fewer school buses on the road, Albion Road water stop

Traffic should be lighter today.

Watch out people – there are still plenty of teams there Monday morning next to a new water main stop on busy Albion Road.

But there will be fewer school buses on the road with primary school teachers on the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) during a one-day walk.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority recalls that the transportation to the primary and secondary schools of the administration has been canceled. Transport is still running to OCDSB high schools and Anglo-Catholic schools.

Albion Road was closed from Cahill Drive to Southgate Road due to a broken water pipe but the access for local traffic was maintained.

Regarding O-train line 1, which had a ‘switch problem’ both on Saturday and Sunday, OC Transpo said just after 7 a.m. Monday that the “morning peak begins”. We monitor the service and will provide updates during this commute. “

Construction-related closures:

Expect intermittent lane and driveway closures on Highway 174 during off-peak hours between Blair and Trim roads until the end of February to get ready for the Stage 2 Confederation Line east extension.

There are lane reductions on Montreal Road going east from Montgomery Street to the Vanier Parkway, between 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM until Feb. 7 for the Montreal Road revitalization project. Montreal Road to the east is also limited to one lane at the intersection of Montreal and North River roads. To the north of Montreal Road, North River Road is also closed to the south until February 21. Detour signs for traffic and pedestrians are present.

Part of the eastern and western paths of the Rideau Canal at the Pretoria Bridge is closed until March for structural repairs under the Queensway Viaduct

Hog’s Back is closed to vehicles between Colonel by Drive and Prince of Wales Drive. Work on the swing bridge is expected to be completed in the spring, after which Park Canada will begin repairing and replacing the fixed bridge over the Hog Falls. Pedestrians and cyclists are not affected. Hog’s Back Road is expected to be fully reopened in December 2020.

Bayfield Avenue is closed between Herzberg Road and Carling Avenue until October 2020 for the installation of a suitcase sewer.

Cumberland Street is closed until June 2020 between Stewart Street and Wilbrod Street.

